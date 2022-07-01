Remember “Australia”? Baz Luhrmann will re-edit epic with Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman for miniseries

Baz Luhrmann will adapt his movie “Australia” to become a six-episode miniseries.

The new version will recover much of what the director had to leave out for the film with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman that hit theaters in 2008 “only” having 165 minutes.

Received by critics and audiences with some disappointment, as it was Luhrmann’s first work since the success of “Moulin Rouge” (2001), the film told the story of Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman), who was traveling to Australia on the eve of World War II for suspecting that her husband, desperate to find money, was preparing to sell his last asset: a cattle farm the size of a small town. However, she was greeted not by her husband, but by a rude and ill-mannered cowboy, known only as “The Conductor” (Jackman).

Also promised for the winter of this year on the Star+ service of the Disney+ platform internationally, the miniseries titled “Faraway Downs” (the name of the farm) will have a total of six hours, a new ending and an updated soundtrack.

“Originally, I decided to take the notion of the sweeping epic style of ‘Gone with the Wind’ and give it a spin,” said the filmmaker, who now has “Elvis” in theaters, in the official statement.

“A way of using romance and epic drama to highlight the roles of First Nations peoples and the painful scar in Australia’s ‘Stolen Generations’ story. Although the movie ‘Australia’ took on a life of its own, there was another way to tell this story. , one with different layers, nuances and even alternate twists that an episodic format allowed us to explore. Taken from the same material, ‘Faraway Downs’ is a new variation on ‘Australia’ for audiences to discover,” he added.