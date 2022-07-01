Rivaldo exposes Flamengo’s difficulty for confrontation in Libertadores and sends a message: “Even considering”

Rivaldo highlighted that despite the thin advantage built by Flamengo, Tolima tried to seek the result and it could make things difficult at Maracanã

Flamengo won the first leg for the round of 16 of the Liberators cup against Tolima by 1 to 0 last Wednesday (29), played at the Manuel Murillo Toro. With the result, the Rubro-Negra team has the advantage of the tie in the confrontation scheduled for next Wednesday (6), at 21:30, in the Maracanã.

Second Rivaldo of the meager victory of the carioca team with the goal of Andreas Pereirathe ambassador betfair believes that the Most Beloved will have no difficulty in winning the classification at Maracanã. despite the Colombian team have many scoring opportunities during the match and gabigol having been isolated and, because of that, having participated little in the submissions.

“Flamengo ended up bringing a more favorable score with a 1-0 victory against Tolima, despite having a performance where they had to suffer to hold the result, thus confirming that they are not in a good moment. Even considering that Tolima will have to offer many difficulties again at Maracanã, I think the Brazilian team will be able to qualify with less difficulty, especially due to the advantage of winning the game in Colombia”, highlighted Rivaldo.

Before the final confrontation, which is worth a spot in the next phase of the LiberatorsO Flamengo has an appointment scheduled by Brazilian championship where they face Santos next Saturday (2), at 19h, in the Vila Belmiroin a match valid for the fifteenth round.