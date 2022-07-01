Rueda arranges meeting with ‘big guy’ from Europe on loan from star to Santos

President of Alvinegro Praiano already has an appointment for next week in order to give a gift to the fan still in 2022

the crowd of saints was euphoric with the information from the Spanish newspaper “El País” that Neymar would be out of Paris Saint-Germain’s plans for next season. Obviously, none of the parties – the athlete’s staff and the French club – confirm, however, in case of veracity, Peixe is keeping an eye on it. So much so that President Andres Rueda has received a flood of messages in recent days.

According to colleague Bruno Limafrom the newspaper the Tribune, Rueda has a meeting scheduled with Neymar’s father next week. The PSG star is on vacation and went to visit his institute on the coast this Thursday (30th). Even before the meeting, the representative of Alvinegro Praiano would have already received the signal: there is no chance of Neymar returning to Brazilian football at the moment.

The conversations between Rueda and Neymar’s father would have been very superficial. The meeting in itself would be a formality so that the president of Peixe could reinforce that the Club would be open to the star whenever he wants to return to his home country.

“The Santos leadership didn’t even talk about values ​​that could be offered or loan contract time – one of the possibilities would be to have Neymar until the end of the Qatar World Cup”inform lime in his article this Thursday in the newspaper The Tribune.