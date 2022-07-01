Russian attack kills at least 20 people in southern Ukraine after troops leave strategic island – News

Russia launched a missile attack near Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odessa on Friday, hitting an apartment building and a resort. The attack killed at least 20 people and injured 38, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Russian troops were driven from nearby Serpent Island.

A part of a nine-story building was completely destroyed by a missile. Walls and windows of a neighboring 14-story building were also damaged by the wave of explosions. Residents were helping rescuers dig through the rubble.

“We came here to the scene, assessed the situation together with the rescuers and residents, and helped those who survived. We also helped carry those who died,” said Oleksandr Abramov, a resident of the area.





The Kremlin has denied attacking civilians: “I would like to remind you of the president’s words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 – an invasion that Ukraine calls an unprovoked war of aggression and Russia a “special operation” to root out what it calls “dangerous nationalists”.

The day before, Russia withdrew its troops from the Isle of Serpents, a strategically important region that it conquered on the first day of the war and used to control the northwest Black Sea, where it blocked Odessa and other ports.

In his evening video speech, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky hailed what he described as a strategic victory.

“It still doesn’t guarantee security. It still doesn’t guarantee the enemy won’t come back,” he said. “But this significantly limits the actions of the occupants. Step by step, we will push them out of our sea, our land and our sky.”





In eastern Ukraine, where Russia is carrying out its main ground offensive, Ukrainian forces were holding out in the city of Lysychansk, under fierce artillery attack.

In Kiev, Ukrainian lawmakers gave a standing ovation as the European Union flag was carried across the chamber to stand next to Ukraine’s own flag, a symbol of the formal status of the country’s bid for the bloc, granted last week.

The long-range missile attack on Odessa comes after days that Russia has intensified such attacks in Ukraine, far from the front lines, including an attack last Monday that killed at least 19 people in a shopping mall. .

Moscow says it is attacking military targets. Kiev calls the attacks war crimes. A Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Russia may be trying to hit military targets but is killing civilians by firing inaccurate missiles into populated areas.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.