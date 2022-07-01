Sainz starts well at Silverstone and leads British GP FP2 – Formula 1 News

Carlos Sainz ended Friday with an advantage at the Silverstone track (Photo: Ferrari)

ALL ABOUT F1 ENGLAND GP FRIDAY | briefing

Without the morning rain, the second free practice for the Formula 1 British GP, this Friday (1), had sun between clouds and the track was open. To make up for lost time, teams and riders populated the Silverstone track quite a bit over the 60 minutes. In the end, after Valtteri Bottas score in TL1things returned to normal: Carlos Sainz took the first half.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Despite a short period at the halfway mark in which Lando Norris put McLaren ahead, Ferrari controlled timesheet actions for the remainder of the day. Almost always, Sainz was faster than Charles Leclerc, but the two, as a rule, were superior to Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Who showed again that it is coming to a promising weekend was Mercedes – especially Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion was in second place, behind Sainz. It is true that it had already been like that, with the second place in FP1, but the times and circumstances there were not very representative. In FP2, not so much.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the British GP weekend. On Saturday, FP3 opens at 8 am (from Brasília, GMT-3), while qualifying starts at 11 am.

Carlos Sainz was the fastest in FP2 (Photo: AFP)

Paddockast #154: Chaotic Silverstone: the last chance to boil F1 2022?

Check out how TL2 went:

There was no rain on the Silverstone track at the time the clock struck 12:00 [de Brasília, 16h locais] for the start of the second free practice. On the contrary, the heavy clouds from earlier left the scene to the detriment of an open sky, with plenty of sun over most of the track – some heavier clouds still remained at certain points of the track, but less threatening than before.

As was to be expected after FP1 of lost time and where only ten riders had set a fast lap, the track immediately filled up. The need for mileage knocked on the teams’ door. A lot of people bet on all types of tires. Alpine and Williams were on softs, while the rest of the grid was split between medium and hard.

READ MORE

+ Piquet doubled down on racism and even put homophobia in another statement about Hamilton

Max Verstappen, who only made an installation lap in FP1, was already reporting a “strange noise” in the Red Bull car. Meanwhile, Lando Norris passed right through the Abbey curve and made a path in the escape area so he wouldn’t have to go through the grass.

Hard to know how significant the laps were for the cars at that point, but Charles Leclerc passed with a 1:29.639 and the lead after 10 minutes of practice. Carlos Sainz came in second, while Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez made Red Bull stick to Ferrari – the two main teams on the grid used medium tyres.

Lewis Hamilton started the weekend well from home (Photo: Mercedes)

Traffic was a real issue on the track. George Russell complained, but in the aftermath he also ended up blocking Norris. George, by the way, used hard tires compared to medium tires for Lewis Hamilton, in a different strategy. Alexander Albon managed to put Williams in the top-1-, while Leclerc improved the lap and reinforced the lead.

Hamilton was still complaining about Mercedes’ many bounces, even days after boss Toto Wolff said the problem had been resolved.

After 20 very busy minutes, the track emptied in sequence. For the next five minutes, only sporadic appearances: Valtteri Bottas was one, Russell left with the softs and the TV broadcast showed the appearances of former holders in the paddock: Nico Hülkenberg and Esteban Gutiérrez, in this case.

At the 30-minute mark, Norris scored. Moments earlier, the Englishman ran in 1min29s118 to take the lead. Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Pérez, Yuki Tsunoda, Bottas, Hamilton and Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top-10. The track heated up again.

The start of the second part of practice was with the majority of the field showing up with the red belt tyres. Alonso quickly jumped to fourth place, while Albon appeared with paraffin on the side of Williams. In softs, Ferrari reinforced its lead and took the lead again. Sainz ran in 1min28s942 to outrun Norris.

Lando Norris even led FP2 at one point (Photo: AFP)

In the following minutes, almost everyone completed fast laps on soft tires. Only Red Bull, Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel took a little longer.

Verstappen, it must be said, was again reporting the strange noise in the Red Bull car. But the bigger problem was in the McLaren pits: when the mechanic hooked the jack to raise the back of Norris’ car and change the two front tires, the instrument broke and left Lando waiting, without tires, for a few seconds.

When he finally managed to ride the softs, Hamilton did very well: he jumped to second place. Verstappen was fourth, just ahead of Leclerc and 0s207 slower than Sainz. Pérez couldn’t go beyond seventh place on the first attempt with the red belt rubber.

Much further back, on an Aston Martin that was still suffering on the home track, Vettel reported a break in the floor and warranty: he hadn’t left the track or hit anything, it was a problem with the car. The four-time champion was in 15th place.

FP2 became a place for racing simulations in the last ten minutes, something that cut the fastest laps. Good news from then on just for Russell, when Mercedes told him on the radio that it was “on pace with Ferrari”.

And that’s how it ended. Sainz in the lead and Hamilton in second, while Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Pérez, Russell, Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10.

F1 2022, British GP, Silverstone, FP2

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:28,942 28 two L HAMILTON mercedes 1:29,105 +0.163 21 3 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:29,118 +0.176 29 4 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:29,149 +0.207 18 5 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:29,404 +0.462 25 6 F ALONSO alpine 1:29,695 +0.753 19 7 S PEREZ red bull 1:29,753 +0.811 17 8 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:29,799 +0.857 29 9 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:29,902 +0,960 26 10 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:29,942 +1,000 17 11 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:30,000 +1,058 29 12 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30,057 +1,115 20 13 AND OCON alpine 1:30,238 +1,296 12 14 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:30,263 +1,321 14 15 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:30,271 +1,329 27 16 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:30,338 +1,396 29 17 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:30,480 +1,538 27 18 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:30,510 +1,568 28 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:30,609 +1,667 29 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:31,609 +2,667 27

PIQUET ON HAMILTON: “NEGUINHO SHOULD BE GIVING MORE C*”

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.