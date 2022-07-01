Salah renews contract with Liverpool until 2025: “We are in a position to fight for everything” | english football

O Liverpool announced this Friday the renewal of the contract with Mohamed Salah. The club did not disclose how long the new relationship with the Egyptian striker will last, only that it is “long term”. According to the English press, the new agreement runs until June 2025.

“I feel great and excited to win more trophies for Liverpool. It’s a happy day for everyone. Renewing takes time, but everything is resolved. Now it’s time to focus on what’s ahead. The team has only grown in recent years. I believe we are in a position to fight for everything, we had new signings. We just have to keep working hard,” Salah told the club’s official channels.

He also posted a photo on social media alluding to the renovation. The player is on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, but has received a delegation from Liverpool to work out the last details.

The negotiation for Salah’s renewal has dragged on in recent months., and there was the mystery of whether he would continue at Liverpool in 2022/23. But on the eve of the last Champions League decision, the player confirmed that he would continue for another season. His previous contract expired on June 30, 2023.

“This is a special gift for our fans. I’m really happy. It’s the best decision for us and for him. This is his club now. Obviously it took a little time, but that’s absolutely OK. The best things deserve the wait. He is one of the best players in the world. I have no doubt that his best years are yet to come,” commented coach Jürgen Klopp.

The English press also claims that the striker has become the highest paid player in the club’s history, earning close to £400,000 a week.

Salah has been at Liverpool for five years. In that time, he played 254 games and scored 156 goals. The team won one title in each of the following competitions: English League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, European Super Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup.