Sales of R$ 100 million, renewed loan, Murilo and Libertadores: Palmeiras’ last

One day after thrashing Cerro Porteño in Paraguay for Libertadores, Palmeiras returned to the Football Academy and started preparing to face Athletico-PR, Saturday, at Allianz Parque, for the fifteenth round of the Brazilian Championship. With 29 points, Verdão maintains the absolute leadership of the national competition and can open even greater advantage.

Still in Paraguay, Abel Ferreira gave a press conference and touched on a “nephralgic” point in the crowd: criticism. According to the Portuguese, fans should support all athletes.

It’s a good number, isn’t it? And all that money came from selling and trading athletes who have no use at the moment. Borja, Gabriel Jesus and Fernando, for example, no longer wear the shirt of the palm treesbut they brought bags full of money. See the full article!

Colorado Rapids, from the United States, have informed Verdão that they want to postpone the loan period of left-back Lucas Esteves. See the terms of the deal.

In addition to being a top scorer, defender shows enormous defensive recomposition and managed to take Luan’s spot in the starting lineup. See Carol Araújo’s text about our defender’s performance.

Hours after arriving from Paraguay, the squad has already started preparing for Saturday’s match against Paraná. Two athletes cannot play and Abel Ferreira is already drafting the starting lineup. See the likely Palestinian formation.