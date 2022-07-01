Sampaoli surprises and decides to leave Olympique de Marseille; Brazilian giant could be the destination

Jorge Sampaoli will not continue under the command of Olympique de Marseille for the next European season. The main reason would be the lack of reinforcements. In a statement, the French club itself confirmed the departure of the coach.

Last season, Sampaoli commanded the French club in 56 matches, having won 30 and, on top of that, putting the team in this edition of the Champions League. The Argentine’s decision, of course, surprised many, but it is nothing new.

Sampaoli has not worked for more than two seasons in the same team since 2013, when he took over Chile. Later, in addition to Marseille, he commanded Argentina, Sevilla, Santos and Atlético Mineiro, having remained for a short time in all of them.

In this way, the 62-year-old coach will certainly gain strength in Brazil. With Turco Mohamed extremely shaken, Atlético Mineiro may appear interested, especially in the event of an eventual elimination in Libertadores or even in the Copa do Brasil.

Sampaoli will leave Marseille with great numbers

Sampaoli then leaves Olympique de Marseille after 66 games, with 36 wins, 16 draws and another 14 defeats.