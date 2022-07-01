Samsung copying iPhone? Galaxy S22 FE Uncertain, Universal USB-C and More | TC plant

It’s time for you to check out everything that happened in the technology universe in another edition of Duty TC. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read or want to have a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. In this week’s issue we will comment that Xiaomi has given up on passing the Xiaomi 12S line through the test on DxOMark and that an Apple executive said that Samsung made a “poor copy” of the iPhone. In addition, we also have an operation that arrested criminals responsible for distributing piracy in the metaverse, while there are chances that Samsung cancels the launch of the Galaxy S22 FE. Scroll down the page and stay well informed in our summary of the week!

















Xiaomi 12S out of DxOMark





Xiaomi should launch the Xiaomi 12S line next Monday (4). The devices could be the world’s first with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and the brand is also excited to present the result of its partnership with Leica. However, Lei Jun, founder and CEO of the Chinese company, said that the Xiaomi 12S line will not pass the traditional DxOMark camera test. For him, the price that the brand has to pay for the evaluation is quite expensive, and not even Mi Fans care about the camera ranking. In addition, in response to the criticism that the company has been receiving on social media, Jun said that it was Leica that approached Xiaomi and not the other way around. The executive said that the German company saw good potential in his company’s cell phones after Huawei lost ground in the global market.

Netflix banned from using high-definition technology





The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) reinstated an injunction that determines that Netflix stop using one of the patented video compression technologies of the American software developer DivX. Known for providing technology that compresses high-resolution videos, the company alleges that Netflix has been using its intellectual property without authorization. According to DivX’s lawyer, Carlos Aboim, the company went to court to protect new investments in the development of this and new technologies related to video compression. On the other hand, Netflix denies that it is infringing patents, even though this has been proven in five technical opinions signed by USP, UFRJ and other universities.

Piracy in the Metaverse





In an operation carried out this week, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced the seizure of 5,700 non-approved telecommunications products that were in Amazon warehouses and distribution centers in the cities of Betim and Cajamar. According to Anatel, around 67 thousand pieces of equipment were inspected and those that were withdrawn from circulation are valued at R$ 500 thousand. The regulatory agency says most products are cell phone chargers, portable batteries and wireless headphones. In addition, Anatel highlights the collaboration of Amazon itself, which helped in the operation by identifying the products. And piracy has also reached the well-known Metaverse. The Ministry of Justice and Public Security carried out another phase of “Operation 404” and closed 461 music apps, 700 streaming apps and 266 websites that distributed pirated content within the Metaverse. 10 people involved in the maintenance and distribution of copyrighted content were arrested.

Samsung made a poor copy of the iPhone





In an interview offered to a documentary celebrating 15 years since the launch of the first iPhone, Apple’s senior vice president of global marketing, Greg Joswiak, said that Samsung was “annoying” and made “a poor copy” of the first generations of the iPhone. iPhone. He said: They were very annoying because, as you know, they stole our technology. They took the innovations that we created and made a poor copy of them, and just put a bigger screen on the phone. So, yes, we were not happy with that at all, said Joswiak. Apple even sued Samsung for this copy and won the lawsuit with an estimated fine of $1 billion. However, the company only entered into an agreement with Samsung in 2018 when the Korean paid a value well below that.

Brazil opens public consultation to make USB-C standard universal





Like the European Union, Brazil can make USB-C the universal connection for electronic devices. The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) opened a public consultation on the subject this week. The body’s text brings the same justification used by European regulators: [A medida foi criada] with the objective of contributing to the homogenization of the offer of products that use cable charging, which will allow greater convenience for consumers and possibly reduce electronic waste by reusing chargers when changing cell phones. In addition, Anatel also lists some benefits of USB-C: it has greater durability, supports high data transfer capacity, allows connection to monitors and can also be used with fast charging up to 240W. The Public Consultation will be available until August 26, 2022, if approved, the rule should enter into force from July 1, 2024.

Galaxy S22 FE cancelled?



