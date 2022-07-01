Samsung starts production of three nanometer chips before TSMC – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Samsung started mass production of chips three nanometers. The new lithography, based on the GAA (Gate-All-Around) architecture, promises a performance increase of up to 23% when compared to five nanometer chips. Interestingly, the South Korean giant comes out ahead of TSMC, being the first manufacturer to adopt this new standard.

3 nanometer chip wafer plates (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Samsung’s three-nanometer chips are being built on the Gate-All-Around (GAA) architecture, which allows transistors to shrink without impairing their ability to carry current. This technology is an evolution of the FinFET standard.

The company claims that the first generation of three nanometer chips can offer several benefits when compared to five nanometer lithography, such as a performance increase of up to 23%, 45% less energy consumption and a 16% reduction in footprint.

As for the second generation, the South Korean revealed encouraging information, such as 50% less energy consumption, up to 30% more performance and a 35% reduction in area of ​​use. That is, it seems that Samsung is committed to delivering the best chips on the market. It remains to be seen how they will behave in daily use.

GAA Architecture (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

For now, these components will be aimed at high-end computing, but the company has secured expansion into smartphone processors. With the start of manufacturing, Samsung surpasses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which only plans to adopt the new process in the second half of this year.

There is still no information on which mobile processor of the brand will have the new lithograph, but considering that it will be intended for high-end cell phones, there is a possibility of reaching the successor of the Exynos 2200, made official in January this year. If that happens, the Galaxy S23 line models could be the first with a three-nanometer chip.

