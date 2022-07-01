Scheduled concerts: July 2022

There is no way not to say that July is the month of festivals. Room concerts lose prominence to outdoor spaces, whether in continuous events or singular moments, but the agenda is still quite full.
Indoors, July is done with concerts by Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, The Smile, destroyer, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Jacob Collier, Robert Glasper, Steve Gunn, Emma Ruth Rundle, Injury Reserve or Knocked Loose, among others, on dates distributed throughout the metropolitan areas of Lisbon and Porto. Outside the two largest cities, the highlight is the passage of Marc Ribot in the village of Dez, Vijay Iyer and Alice Sara Ott in Espinho or Agnes Obel in Braga.
There are also festivals for all tastes, headed by different names. Examples are the posters for NOS Alive, Super Bock Super Rock, FMM Sines, MEO Marés Vivas, edpcooljazz, Jardins do Marquês, Vagos Metal Fest, Laurus Nobilis Music, Jardins Efémeros, Woodrock Festival and Rodellus.
Lisbon
Day 1 – Chico Trujillo @ Musicbox
Day 1 – Injury Reserve @ Galeria Zé dos Bois
Day 2 – Minta & The Brook [email protected] musicbox
Day 5 – Destroyer @ Musicbox
Day 5 – Emma Ruth Rundle @ Culturgest
Day 5 – Fat Freddy’s Drop @ Campo Pequeno
Day 5 – Infected Rain + Horus @ RCA Club
Day 5 – Knocked Loose + Devil In Me + The Voynich Code @ LAV – Lisbon Live
Day 8 – The Smile @ Coliseu dos Recreios
Day 9 – William Parker, Hamid Drake, Luís Vicente, John Dikeman @ Bairro Alto Theater
Day 13 – Castello Branco @ Musicbox
Day 12 – Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets @ Campo Pequeno
Day 14 – Steve Gunn + Inóspita @ Galeria Zé dos Bois
Day 18 – Scorpions @ Altice Arena
Day 18 – Vetiver @ Musicbox
Day 20 – Lido Pimienta + Shaka Lion @ Galeria Zé dos Bois
Day 27 – Molero + Simão Bárcia @ Galeria Zé dos Bois
Day 28 – Letrux @ Musicbox
Day 28 – Zíngaro, Vicente, Stadhouders, Trilla @ Galeria Zé dos Bois
Day 29 – Jacob Collier @ Coliseu dos Recreios
Day 30 – British Lion @ LAV – Lisbon Live
Day 30 – Letrux @ Musicbox
Day 31 – Harry Styles + Wolf Alice @ Altice Arena
Day 31 – Tó Trips @ Espaço Espelho d’Água
Great Port
Day 1 – Ece Canli + Odete @ Rivoli Understage
Day 4 – Knocked Loose + Devil In Me + The Voynich Code @ Hard Club
Day 6 – Emma Ruth Rundle @ Casa da Música
Day 9 – Seu Jorge & Daniel Jobim @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Day 12 – Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Day 15 – Spiralist + Memorial State @ Woodstock 69
Days 15 to 17 – MEO Marés Vivas @ Former Camping Park of Madalena
Day 16 – Alfa Mist @ Jardim Basilio Teles
Day 19 – Robert Glasper @ Casa da Música
Day 21 – Lido Pimienta @ M.Ou.Co.
Day 28 – Jacob Collier @ Hard Club
Day 31 – The Girl No @ Novo Ático – Porto Ageas Coliseum
Day 31 – Letrux @ Hard Club
rest of the country
Day 30 to 2 – MED Festival @ Various locations, Loulé
Day 30 to 2 – VOA Heavy Rock Festival @ Estádio Nacional, Oeiras
Days 30 to 9 – Feast @ Águeda / Albergaria-a-Velha / Estarreja / Ílhavo
Day 1 and 2 – Festival Liberdade @ Quinta do Conde, Sesimbra
Days 1 to 10 – Jardins do Marquês @ Jardins do Marquês, Oeiras
Day 2 – Marc Ribot @ Aldeia das Dez, Oliveira do Hospital
Day 2 – My Noisy Twins @ SIRB Os Penicheiros, Barreiro
Day 2 – The Twist Connection @ Bang Venue, Torres Vedras
Day 2 to 30 – edpcooljazz @ Hipódromo Manuel Possolo, Cascais
Day 4 – Destroyer @ Theater Circo, Braga
Days 6 to 9 – NOS Alive @ Promenade Algés, Oeiras
Day 7 – Vijay Iyer & Espinho Jazz Orchestra @ Espinho Auditorium
Day 8 – Alice Sara Ott @ Espinho Auditorium
Day 8 – Killimanjaro + Stone Dead + Misfit Trauma Queen @ Texas Bar, Leiria
Day 8 – William Parker, Hamid Drake, Luís Vicente, John Dikeman @ gnration, Braga
Days 8 to 16 – Ephemeral Gardens @ Various locations, Viseu
Day 9 – Lavoisier @ Ourém Castle
Day 9 – Mallu Magalhães @ Vila Real Theater
Day 10 – William Parker, Hamid Drake, Luís Vicente, John Dikeman @ Casa das Artes Bissaya Barreto, Coimbra
Day 12 – Agnes Obel @ Theater Circo, Braga
14th to 16th – Super Bock Super Rock @ Herdade do Cabeço da Fluta, Sesimbra
Day 15 – Paraguayi + Postcards @ Polisportivo Taipas Termal, Guimarães
Day 16 – Postcards @ Casa da Cultura, Setúbal
Day 17 – Nadia Schilling @ Ourém Castle
21st to 23rd – Laurus Nobilis Music @ Louro, Vila Nova de Famalicão
21st to 23rd – Woodrock Festival @ Quiaios Beach, Figueira da Foz
Day 22 – Ben Lamar Gay Ensemble @ gnration, Braga
Day 22 – The Twist Connection @ Centro Cultural de Lagos
22nd to 30th – FMM Sines @ Porto Covo and Sines
28th to 30th – Vagos Metal Fest @ Quinta do Ega, Vagos
29th and 30th – Rodellus @ Ruílhe, Braga
Day 31 – Iron Maiden + Within Temptation + Airbourne @ Estádio Nacional, Oeiras