Scheduled concerts: July 2022

There is no way not to say that July is the month of festivals. Room concerts lose prominence to outdoor spaces, whether in continuous events or singular moments, but the agenda is still quite full.

Indoors, July is done with concerts by Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, The Smile, destroyer, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Jacob Collier, Robert Glasper, Steve Gunn, Emma Ruth Rundle, Injury Reserve or Knocked Loose, among others, on dates distributed throughout the metropolitan areas of Lisbon and Porto. Outside the two largest cities, the highlight is the passage of Marc Ribot in the village of Dez, Vijay Iyer and Alice Sara Ott in Espinho or Agnes Obel in Braga.

There are also festivals for all tastes, headed by different names. Examples are the posters for NOS Alive, Super Bock Super Rock, FMM Sines, MEO Marés Vivas, edpcooljazz, Jardins do Marquês, Vagos Metal Fest, Laurus Nobilis Music, Jardins Efémeros, Woodrock Festival and Rodellus.

Good concerts.

(Schedule subject to cancellations and/or updates)

Lisbon

Day 1 – Chico Trujillo @ Musicbox

Day 1 – Injury Reserve @ Galeria Zé dos Bois

Day 2 – Minta & The Brook [email protected] musicbox

Day 5 – Destroyer @ Musicbox

Day 5 – Emma Ruth Rundle @ Culturgest

Day 5 – Fat Freddy’s Drop @ Campo Pequeno

Day 5 – Infected Rain + Horus @ RCA Club

Day 5 – Knocked Loose + Devil In Me + The Voynich Code @ LAV – Lisbon Live

Day 8 – The Smile @ Coliseu dos Recreios

Day 9 – William Parker, Hamid Drake, Luís Vicente, John Dikeman @ Bairro Alto Theater

Day 13 – Castello Branco @ Musicbox

Day 12 – Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets @ Campo Pequeno

Day 14 – Steve Gunn + Inóspita @ Galeria Zé dos Bois

Day 18 – Scorpions @ Altice Arena

Day 18 – Vetiver @ Musicbox

Day 20 – Lido Pimienta + Shaka Lion @ Galeria Zé dos Bois

Day 27 – Molero + Simão Bárcia @ Galeria Zé dos Bois

Day 28 – Letrux @ Musicbox

Day 28 – Zíngaro, Vicente, Stadhouders, Trilla @ Galeria Zé dos Bois

Day 29 – Jacob Collier @ Coliseu dos Recreios

Day 30 – British Lion @ LAV – Lisbon Live

Day 30 – Letrux @ Musicbox

Day 31 – Harry Styles + Wolf Alice @ Altice Arena

Day 31 – Tó Trips @ Espaço Espelho d’Água

Great Port

Day 1 – Ece Canli + Odete @ Rivoli Understage

Day 4 – Knocked Loose + Devil In Me + The Voynich Code @ Hard Club

Day 6 – Emma Ruth Rundle @ Casa da Música

Day 9 – Seu Jorge & Daniel Jobim @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Day 12 – Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets @ Super Bock Arena – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Day 15 – Spiralist + Memorial State @ Woodstock 69

Days 15 to 17 – MEO Marés Vivas @ Former Camping Park of Madalena

Day 16 – Alfa Mist @ Jardim Basilio Teles

Day 19 – Robert Glasper @ Casa da Música

Day 21 – Lido Pimienta @ M.Ou.Co.

Day 28 – Jacob Collier @ Hard Club

Day 31 – The Girl No @ Novo Ático – Porto Ageas Coliseum

Day 31 – Letrux @ Hard Club

rest of the country

Day 30 to 2 – MED Festival @ Various locations, Loulé

Day 30 to 2 – VOA Heavy Rock Festival @ Estádio Nacional, Oeiras

Days 30 to 9 – Feast @ Águeda / Albergaria-a-Velha / Estarreja / Ílhavo

Day 1 and 2 – Festival Liberdade @ Quinta do Conde, Sesimbra

Days 1 to 10 – Jardins do Marquês @ Jardins do Marquês, Oeiras

Day 2 – Marc Ribot @ Aldeia das Dez, Oliveira do Hospital

Day 2 – My Noisy Twins @ SIRB Os Penicheiros, Barreiro

Day 2 – The Twist Connection @ Bang Venue, Torres Vedras

Day 2 to 30 – edpcooljazz @ Hipódromo Manuel Possolo, Cascais

Day 4 – Destroyer @ Theater Circo, Braga

Days 6 to 9 – NOS Alive @ Promenade Algés, Oeiras

Day 7 – Vijay Iyer & Espinho Jazz Orchestra @ Espinho Auditorium

Day 8 – Alice Sara Ott @ Espinho Auditorium

Day 8 – Killimanjaro + Stone Dead + Misfit Trauma Queen @ Texas Bar, Leiria

Day 8 – William Parker, Hamid Drake, Luís Vicente, John Dikeman @ gnration, Braga

Days 8 to 16 – Ephemeral Gardens @ Various locations, Viseu

Day 9 – Lavoisier @ Ourém Castle

Day 9 – Mallu Magalhães @ Vila Real Theater

Day 10 – William Parker, Hamid Drake, Luís Vicente, John Dikeman @ Casa das Artes Bissaya Barreto, Coimbra

Day 12 – Agnes Obel @ Theater Circo, Braga

14th to 16th – Super Bock Super Rock @ Herdade do Cabeço da Fluta, Sesimbra

Day 15 – Paraguayi + Postcards @ Polisportivo Taipas Termal, Guimarães

Day 16 – Postcards @ Casa da Cultura, Setúbal

Day 17 – Nadia Schilling @ Ourém Castle

21st to 23rd – Laurus Nobilis Music @ Louro, Vila Nova de Famalicão

21st to 23rd – Woodrock Festival @ Quiaios Beach, Figueira da Foz

Day 22 – Ben Lamar Gay Ensemble @ gnration, Braga

Day 22 – The Twist Connection @ Centro Cultural de Lagos

22nd to 30th – FMM Sines @ Porto Covo and Sines

28th to 30th – Vagos Metal Fest @ Quinta do Ega, Vagos

29th and 30th – Rodellus @ Ruílhe, Braga

Day 31 – Iron Maiden + Within Temptation + Airbourne @ Estádio Nacional, Oeiras