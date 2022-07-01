Search for tech skills in advertising grows 47%



June 30, 2022 – 5:11 pm

LinkedIn data shows that priorities in hiring professionals for the advertising area are changing. According to the professional social network, the demand for technological skills has grown by 47% in the last five years. In parallel, the search for creative skills decreased by 17% in the same period. Still, between 2015 and 2021, the ratio of contracted creative roles compared to technical roles increased by 25%.

According to the platform’s analysis, even if they seem small, when the data is expanded to the total of functions and companies, they indicate that the composition of the sector is undergoing a transformation. In this sense, the advertising market is investing in digital and technological transformations, including the hiring of its professionals.

related Mental health and work overload in Brazilian agencies

Another highlight of the data released by the platform concerns the future of the sector. In the last five years, advertising lost 5.5% more people than it gained. Late last year, Robert Half, a specialist recruiting firm, conducted a survey of talent drain. In the study, 49% of the professionals interviewed said that they intend to seek new opportunities in 2022. When asked about their motivation, 61% want to change companies, but remain in the same area. The other 39% claim to be interested in a new area, segment or profession.