See what changes with the billionaire electoral package

The measures of the PEC Kamikaze are under the rapporteurship of Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), which encompasses billionaire spending and electoral bias. (Photo: Publicity)

The federal government intends to spend R$ 41.25 billion to pay aid this year provided for in the so-called PEC Kamikaze. Among the benefits that should be created or expanded is the Auxílio Brasil, which can temporarily increase from R$400 to R$600, the increase in the Gas Aid and the creation of the Diesel Aid of R$1,000 for self-employed truck drivers.

The measures are in a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) under the rapporteurship of Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE). The new proposal joins two others already presented in Congress, including PEC 16, or PEC of Fuels, and was approved by the Senate this Thursday (30).

The idea is to declare a state of emergency, which will allow the government to spend more and get rid of fiscal questions.

BRAZIL AID OF BRL 600

WAS INCREASE IN BRAZIL AID APPROVED?

The proposal that increases Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 is in Congress and provides that the higher amount will only be paid until the end of the year. In January of next year, the minimum amount should return to R$ 400 for families that are part of the program. In all, the government should inject R$ 26 billion into the program.

The main objective is to eliminate the Auxílio Brasil queue, which, according to Bezerra’s report, reaches 1.6 million families. This month, the Ministry of Citizenship paid aid to 18.2 million. The inclusion of new beneficiaries must be permanent, however, the higher value is temporary.

Data from the Ministry of Citizenship obtained by the report via LAI (Access to Information Law) show that the queue was 764,500 families in May 2022. had received the benefit for lack of resources in the Budget.

However, experts have warned of the existence of a “queue in the queue”, as many families still try, without success, to update their registrations to receive the benefit.

Keep reading

To receive Auxílio Brasil, you must be registered with CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) and be part of a family that is:

Extreme poverty, with an income of up to R$105 per person in the family (per capita)

Poverty, with income between BRL 105.01 to BRL 210 per person in the family (per capita)

In the emancipation rule, which is when the beneficiary gets a formal job, but is still entitled to receive the benefit if the income per person in the family is up to R$ 525

WHEN DOES PAYMENT BEGIN?

The PEC says it is from August 1st to December 31st.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CARD?

The new Auxílio Brasil card should be distributed by the government soon. There is still no date for the release of the new card, which should be chip. In addition, the citizen does not need to apply. Anyone who is registered with CadÚnico and is entitled to the aid will receive the new card.

Currently, benefits are paid by:

Digital social savings

Current deposit account

Special demand deposit account

Accounting account, through the program’s social platform

According to the government, the benefit will be credited to the accounting account only when the beneficiary does not have any of the other types of bank accounts or when there are technical impediments to crediting the amounts.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR AUXÍLIO BRASIL 2022?

The first step is to sign up for CadÚnico. This registration is done at the Cras (Social Assistance Reference Center) of the city halls or at a service post of CadÚnico itself or of the former Bolsa Família Program.

To register for the Cadastro Único, a family member must be responsible for providing information on all household members to the interviewer.

This person, called Responsible for the Family Unit, must be at least 16 years old, have a CPF or voter registration card, and preferably be a woman.

It is also necessary to present at least one document for each person in the family, among the following:

Citizens already registered can monitor their situation in the Cadastro Único application, which allows the consultation of registration data, proof of registration and also benefits received, if applicable. The app facilitates the registration update with data confirmation, in addition to allowing pre-registration for those who need to register.

GAS ALLOWANCE OF UP TO BRL 120

The gas voucher paid by the federal government is currently 50% of the average value of the gas cylinder in the country, in the last six months, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). The amount paid in June was R$53.

Under the PEC, the benefit would be R$ 120, paid every two months. The extra cost of the measure, implemented after a project by deputy Carlos Zaratini (PT-SP), is R$ 1.05 billion. According to the proposal, the extra amount will be valid from July 1 to December 31, 2022.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO GAS ASSISTANCE?

The benefit is paid to families enrolled in CadÚnico, with a monthly family income less than or equal to half a minimum wage per person (R$ 606 this year), including those receiving other benefits from government programs.

To be eligible, you must have your registration updated within the last 24 months. Priority is given to families with the lowest income per person, with the largest number of people, who receive Auxílio Brasil and who have women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures.

DIESEL AID OF BRL 1,000

WILL TRUCKERS HAVE THE RIGHT TO ASSISTANCE?

The PEC plans to pay a voucher of R$ 1,000 to truck drivers to pay for the purchase of diesel oil. The cost of the measure is R$ 5.4 billion and, for part of the sector, it should not solve the category’s problem, since the national price policy linked to the international market is what would be raising the cost of fuel.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO DIESEL AID?

The amounts must be paid to self-employed workers registered as TAC (Autonomous Cargo Carrier) by May 31 of this year at ANTT (National Land Transport Agency). The rapporteur argues that the benefit should be released regardless of the size of the vehicle. With that, van owners would also be entitled.

MAINTENANCE OF FREE TRANSPORTATION FOR THE ELDERLY

Municipalities should receive transfers of R$ 2.5 billion, as provided for in the PEC, to pay for the free transport of elderly passengers. The money can be used for metropolitan transport and within integrated development regions, as is the case in Northeastern states, especially Pernambuco and Bahia.

The rule meets the Federal Constitution based on the Elderly Statute. According to the law, there is the right to free passage from the age of 65. This would be a way to limit increases in bus fares.

TRANSFER TO ETHANOL

The last benefit created is a transfer to states to compensate for cuts in tax rates on ethanol and maintain the competitiveness of the fuel in comparison with gasoline. The cost of the measure is R$ 3.8 billion. According to the PEC, the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on ethanol is limited to 12%.

from Folhapress