Senacon demands explanation for excess of cancellations

Uber and 99, private transport apps, were summoned by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) to provide clarification on the high number of complaints on Consumer Defense platforms.

Among the records are the constant cancellations of races and undue charges, practices considered abusive by the agency.

The note published on the Consumer Protection website makes it clear that the two companies had ten days to respond. This deadline expired yesterday (30).

Senacon’s proposal is to clarify points about the travel cancellation policy. That is, to understand whether Uber and 99 apply some kind of penalty to drivers who make excessive and irregular use of the action, and also to find out what are the channels for users to register their complaints.

Reimbursement also raises complaints

“With the investigation, we intend to clarify possible violations of the Consumer Protection Code. If irregularities are found, the appropriate measures will be taken”, said Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice, in an official note.

It does not stop there. The Consumer Law Body investigates reports of improper charges made to customers, in addition to problems in the provision of the transport service. To complete, the action also analyzes what are the difficulties encountered during the process of refunding the amounts charged.

In case of problems or complaints about transport apps, or any other services and retail, users can record what happened on the digital channels provided by Senacon. Two of them are the website of the National System of Information and Consumer Defense (SINDEC) and the website of the Consumer, of the Federal Government.

The other side

In a note, Uber states that it will respond to all clarifications requested by the National Consumer Secretariat.

The text reinforces that, in the company’s policies, partner drivers are independent professionals and can cancel trips when they deem it necessary.

“Excessive cancellations, however, represent abuse of the resource and constitute a violation of the Community Code for misuse of the platform, as they interfere with its functioning and intentionally harm the experience of other users and drivers”, it continues.

“Uber has its own teams, processes and technologies that constantly review cancellations to identify suspected abuses that violate the Community Code and, when proven, ban the accounts involved.”

tilt also contacted 99 and is awaiting placement.