Sequel to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ announced for 2024 – JBox

The saga MonsterVerse will be back on the big screen in March 15, 2024 (if nothing goes wrong by then). The release date was announced this Thursday (30) by the official page of the film. Godzilla vs. kong on the social networks. For now, the film is untitled and will be shown in IMAX.

Adam Wingarddirector of Godzilla vs. kong, will assume the role again in this sequence. In production are confirmed Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni.

Record-breaking box office during the COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs. kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The groundwork for this film was already being prepared since 2014 with the reboot in Godzilla.

The new film recounts the meeting of the two beasts, which originally took place in 1962 in King Kong vs. Godzilla. Directed by Ishiro Honda (1911~1993), the classic was shown in Brazil on TV Record during the 1980s.

