Sesc Jundiaí presents “Listen at maximum volume!”, in homage to the work of Renato Russo

In the year that the iconic band from Brasília, Legião Urbana, turns 40, Sesc Jundiaí pays tribute to the work of singer-songwriter Renato Russo, leader of the group.

The multilingual project “Listen at full volume!” takes place this July and features a special program with a show, chat, visual intervention, theater show and film screening. The title refers to the band’s suggestion to its listeners, the phrase “Listen at maximum volume” appears printed on several covers and inserts of the group’s albums.

Among the highlights of the project are the show BRock – Tributo ao Rock Nacional, with André Frateschi and the participation of Dado Villa-Lobos, guitarist for Legião Urbana; the chat with Chris Fuscaldo, author of “Discobiografia legionária”, and Carlos Marcelo, author of the biography “Renato Russo: o filho da revolution”.

SCHEDULE

until 7/30

visual intervention

ENVIRONMENT IN THE UNIT’S GLASSES

To compose the special “Ouça no Volume Máximo!”, the artist Ede Galileu creates an ambiance in the windows of the unit that refers to the universe of the Urban Legion. Ede Galileu is a cartoonist, illustrator and art educator.

Day 5 at 8pm

cinematographic exhibition

EDUARDO AND MONICA

Dir. René Sampaio, Brazil, 2020, Drama, Comedy, Romance, 1h 54min

Film based on the story of the song “Eduardo e Mônica”, composed by Renato Russo and released in 1986, as part of the album “Dois” by the band from Brasilia. On an unusual day, set in Brasília in the 1980s, a series of coincidences leads Eduardo (Gabriel Leone) to meet Mônica (Alice Braga), against the backdrop of a strange party with strange people.

Theater | 220 seats | Free | Free of charge

Ticket pick-up 1h before, at the Sesc Store

Day 6 at 7pm

Chat

BIOGRAPHING RENATO RUSSO AND THE URBAN LEGION

In this chat, journalist and writer Ricardo Alexandre will bring different views and perspectives on the legacy of the band that marked the generation of the 80’s from the works of Chris Fuscaldo, “Discobiografia Legionária”, and Carlos Marcelo, author of the biography of Renato Russo.

Theater | 220 seats | 12 years | Free of charge

Ticket pick-up 1h before, at the Sesc Store

Day 8 at 7pm

Show

BROCK – TRIBUTE TO NATIONAL ROCK

7pm – Opening show with Vitrola 80’s (DJ Adlei Peres)

Under the command of DJ Adlei Peres, a specialist in the 80s, the audience remembers great songs from the time recorded by iconic artists and bands around the world.

8pm – André Frateschi invites Dado Villa Lobos

Together on the “Legião Urbana XXX Anos” tour since 2015, with more than 200 shows around the world, André and Dado meet again in a show dedicated to Brazilian rock, a genre that has given the country’s culture great artists and poets. Renato Russo, Cazuza, Herbert Vianna, Rita Lee, Raul Seixas, Arnaldo Antunes, Nando Reis among many others surpassed the limits of their generations and left timeless works. The show is a selection of classic and fundamental songs to understand the history of the genre in Brazil. Dado Villa Lobos is the special guest to pack the songs in the block dedicated to the Legion.

gym | 700 seats | 14 years

BRL 9 (full credential), BRL 15 (half), BRL 30 (full)

Day 9 at 7pm

theatrical show

TWENTY-NINE DAYS

The show brings the poetic account of a man who revisits his memories in a rehabilitation clinic and who, through his confessions, brings up reports of a bruised and hurting body translated into text and piano. The show is freely inspired by the writings that Renato Russo left when he was admitted to the Vila Serena Clinic for 29 days for treatment of his addiction to alcohol and other drugs.

With direction and performance by Zé Renato Forner, piano and musical direction by Rodrigo Gross, text by Marcos César Duarte and art direction by Danielle Cabral.

Theater | 220 seats | 14 years

BRL 9 (full credential), BRL 15 (half), BRL 30 (full)

