Squad: Corinthians does last training and travels without Luan | Corinthians

Corinthians finished on Friday morning the preparation for the game against Fluminense, Saturday, at 16:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the game that precedes the return of the round of 16 of the Libertadores against Boca Juniors, in Argentina, in a duel scheduled for Tuesday, at Bombonera, coach Vítor Pereira must spare several players and bet on youngsters from the base. The club, however, did not disclose the related.

What is certain at the moment is the absence of Luan. Even with a cast hampered by injuries and with players preserved, the coaching staff decided not to include shirt 7 in the list of the trip to Rio de Janeiro. Thus, he reaches the 20th consecutive game without being listed.

The tendency is that many players of the under-20 team are taken by coach Vítor Pereira to, at least, compose the reserve bench. Names like Robert Renan, Matheus Araújo, Guilherme Biro, Felipe Augusto, Wesley and Giovane can win a chance.

This Friday, the squad did a job of possession of the ball in a reduced field under the command of coach Vítor Pereira. Finally, there were repetitions of dead balls and submissions.

The last update from Corinthians, before the game against Boca Juniors, about the players who are in the medical department was: Maycon (injury to the adductor of the right thigh), Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) , Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Du Queiroz (left posterior thigh muscle contracture), Rafael Ramos (left posterior thigh muscle discomfort) and Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery).

Starting against Boca in São Paulo, Roni is suspended with three yellow cards.

Willian, who dislocated his right shoulder, and Fagner, substituted with thigh pain, are also considered doubtful even for the return game against Boca Juniors, next Tuesday.

Vítor Pereira can ride Timão, for example, with Cássio, Léo Maná, Robert Renan, Robson Bambu and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Giovane, Wesley and Junior Moraes.

Yuri Alberto does activity at the gym last Thursday

New forward for Timão, the player participated in activities with the group and, in the end, did a physical training with the coaching staff.

He will only be able to debut for Corinthians from July 18, when the international transfer window opens in Brazil. His probable debut will be against Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, on July 20, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão.

