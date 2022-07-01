State guarantees millionaire investments to improve education in 33 cities in Pará

The commitment to ensure comfortable, modern and safe learning spaces has been a priority for the Government of Pará, through the State Department of Education (Seduc), since January 2019. This Friday, June 1st, the governor Helder Barbalho and the owner of Seduc, Elieth de Fátima Braga, signed several agreements that ensured more than R$ 130 million for the construction and reconstruction of state schools in 33 municipalities in Pará.

The works will be carried out in partnership with the municipal governments and, most of them, meet the old demands of the school community.

BENEFITED MUNICIPALITIESS:

Anapu – Reconstruction of EEM Santa Clara.

Augusto Corrêa – Construction of a sports court at EEM André Alves.

Baião – The building where the EEMS Francisca Nogueira da Costa Ramos operated will be recovered and restructured, with an investment of more than R$ 2.7 million.

Breu Branco – Construction of a rural school, in the amount of R$ 4.2 million.

Cametá – Reconstruction of the EEEFM Profª. Osvaldina Muniz, in the amount of R$ 3.4 million.

Conceição do Araguaia – Adaptation of an old school to be the new headquarters of the 15th Regional Education Unit (URE), in the amount of R$ 1.5 million.

Curuçá – Reconstruction of the Abel Ovídio de Campos and Jupiter Maia schools, in the amount of R$ 5.1 million.

Dom Eliseu – Reconstruction of EEEM Luiz Gualberto Pimentel The construction of a new school with all the most modern educational infrastructure, in the amount of R$ 8.6 million.

Igarapé-Açu – Agreement for the reconstruction and expansion of schools in Curi, João Batista de Moura Carvalho and Antônio Alves Nunes, all three budgeted at R$ 6.7 million.

Ipixuna do Pará – Agreement with the municipal government for the construction of a new school with 12 classrooms in the district of Novo Horizonte, at kilometer 88 of BR 010 (Belém – Brasília), budgeted at R$ 5.7 million.

Itaituba – Construction of a new school with 12 classrooms in the district of Moraes de Almeida, in the amount of R$ 7.8 million.

Jacareacanga – Agreement for the reconstruction of the EEM Brigadeiro Haroldo Coimbra Veloso.

Magalhães Barata – Reconstruction of EEM do Cafezal, in the amount of R$ 3 million.

Moju – The agreement signed contemplates the recovery and reconstruction of the EEM Profª. Ernestina Pereira Maia, an investment of more than R$ 4.4 million.

Novo Progresso – Reconstruction of EEM Waldemar Linddermayer, in the amount of R$ 5.3 million.

New Division – Reconstruction of the EEMS Pope Paul VI, at the cost of more than R$ 4 million.

Ourilândia do Norte – Conclusion of the recovery of EEM Dr. Romildo Veloso, the main learning space in the municipality. “We had already delivered the first block, all redone and air-conditioned, but we needed to ensure that the oldest structure of the unit could be reviewed and rebuilt, which we will do from now on”, justified the governor when signing the document that authorizes the commitment of R $1.5 million for the resumption of works.

Pacajá – Agreement for the reconstruction of the EEEM Aluísio Loch, in the amount of R$ 3.3 million.

Peixe-Boi – Reconstruction and expansion of the EEEFM Prof. Jonathas Pontes Athias, in the amount of R$ 4.8 million.

Piçarra – Reconstruction and expansion of the Alice Lima and Caminho para o Futuro schools, in the amount of R$ 5.2 million.

Porto de Moz – Reconstruction of the EEEM José Alfredo Hage, an investment of more than R$ 2.4 million.

Santa Bárbara do Pará – Reconstruction and expansion of EEEFM Genipaúba, in the amount of R$ 1.6 million.

Santa Maria do Pará – Reconstruction of EEEFM Magalhães Barata, in the amount of R$ 4.4 million.

Santarém Novo – Construction of an indoor sports court at EEM Rosa Carrera Loureiro, in the amount of R$ 992 thousand.

São Geraldo do Araguaia – Reconstruction and expansion of EEEM Macário Dantas.

Sapucaia – Two agreements were signed: one for the recovery of the EEEM Paulo Freire, budgeted at more than R$ 2 million, and also for the purchase of 53 thousand liters of fuel for the machinery to be used for the maintenance of side roads, an essential measure for the flow of rural production and guarantee the coming and going of the entire school community.

São Félix do Xingu – Construction of a school with 12 classrooms in the district of Taboca, worth R$ 11.2 million.

São João de Pirabas – Reconstruction and expansion of EEM Prof. Francisco da Silva Nunes.

Terra Alta – Reconstruction of EEMS Augusto Ramos, in the village of Mocajubinha.

Tracuateua – Agreement for the construction of a new high school in the city, in the amount of R$ 10 million, which will be called “Cel. Pinheiro Jr.

Redenção – Reconstruction and expansion of the EEMS Ronan Fidelis de Melo and an agreement with the municipal government deals with the transfer of land for the Agricultural School. “A commitment that we signed so that this space, with which the city already interacts, can be increasingly strengthened in one of the most important vocations for our south of Pará, which is agriculture. With this assignment, we can move forward with projects, with works and incentives so that our youth, through knowledge, can be used in the work force of this very vigorous activity”, declared the head of the State Executive.

Thailand – Recovery and reconstruction of the EEEM Eriberto Jasper and São Francisco de Assis, moving R$ 12 million in investments. “Two fundamental units for the city and their restructuring is essential for our students, teachers and other servers to have more comfort, convenience and quality of education”, highlighted Helder Barbalho.

Vitória do Xingu – Reconstruction of the EEM Pe. Eurico via an agreement with the municipal government of more than R$ 3.9 million. “The objective is to leave the learning space they always dreamed of, it was already a commitment of ours and today we are honoring to improve the education of this dear city”, reinforced the governor.