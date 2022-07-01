Studio Universal celebrates “Christmas Out of Season” with premieres and ratings successes – TELA VIVA News

SCHEDULE 06/30/2022, 21:05

Studio Universal celebrates “Christmas Out of Season” with premieres and ratings

After the success of “Christmas in July”, celebrated in 2021, Studio Universal will repeat the action at the request of the public. For July this year, throughout the month, throughout the day, the channel will show, for fans of Christmas movies, a selection of feature films with this theme. Entitled “Natal Fora de Época”, the special will also bring six premieres to the channel’s programming schedule.

On the 2nd, at 8 pm, the premiere of “A Second Chance to Love” is scheduled, a film starring Emilia Clarke, actress worldwide known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the series “Game of Thrones”. In the plot, Kate (character played by Emilia) is a frustrated young English woman, who works as an Elf in a store, all year round. On the eve of the holidays, things soon change for the better when she meets Tom (Henry Golding, actor of “Crazy Rich Asians”), a charming young man, who may be the answer to her problems. As the town transforms around Christmas time, Tom and Kate’s growing attraction turns into a beautiful romance.

The following week, on the 9th at 8pm, it’s time for “Christmas at Coyote Creek” (Photograph). While planning a Christmas party at her family’s inn, an event planner discovers the magic of Christmas with a father-son duo whose presence brings tension and joy.

On the 16th, also at 8 pm, the channel premieres “O Natal dos Mitchell”. Mike Mitchell (Robert Buckley) is a television star and his parents ask him to bring a cherished family tradition to life. In this way, the artist rediscovers the magic of Christmas. Soon after, at 21:35, the channel shows the second film in the franchise, “Mitchell’s Christmas 2: The Competition”. Excited by the idea of ​​a peaceful Christmas, Mike unexpectedly finds himself involved in a Christmas decorating reality show where he has to compete against his own brother.

The following Saturday, the 23rd, at 8 pm, “A Estação da Alegria” premieres. Seeking new ideas for her book, Merry (Rachael Leigh Cook) heads to snowy Vermont and discovers a new perspective on the joy of Christmas with Adam (Travis Van Winkle), a charismatic humanitarian worker.

And, to close the list of premieres of the month, in “Next Stop: Christmas”, on the 30th at 8 pm, Angie (Lyndsy Fonseca) is determined to spend the holiday alone, but the train she normally takes turns into a Christmas train that leaves her in the city where she grew up.

Related