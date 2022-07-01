The next release of Fast and Furious

The feature film that was released in 2021, The Suicide Squadlaunched a great revelation for the world of cinema, in this case, the Portuguese actress Daniela Melchiorwho made a publication on his official Instagram account with a photo taken behind the scenes of the feature fast and furious 10.

Read more: Fast and Furious 10 joined the list of the most expensive films in history

In fact, the photo shows the actress dressed in the costumes and makeup of the actor and producer of the movie Vin Diesel. “Always watching your back, big brother“, wrote Melchior.

In addition to the actress, the film Fast and Furious 10 will mark the debut of other actors such as Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Alan Ritchson (Blue Mountain State) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story) in the franchise. .

Other actors will return to the cast of the film such as Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious 7), Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious 9), Scott Eastwood (A Long Journey), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious 9) and Sung Kang (Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift).

Therefore, the tenth installment of the franchise promises to be the last of the Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez franchise, however, the feature film will be divided into two parts, which promises a new edition taking the film to an eleventh edition.

Finally, the production company Universal has just confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters around the world on May 19 next year. The direction will be in the hands of Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk).