The Rock hints at Superman’s role in Black Adam

Last week, there was a rumor that the Super man would be present in a post-credits scene of black adam. And today (1), the star The Rock may have confirmed the participation of the Man of Steel in the film of the dark wizard of A.D.

In response to a follower on twitterwho suggested a Superman cameo in black adam, The Rock hinted that it will fulfill this fan request. Check out:

“From the day I fought flea markets for $40 a match, until now. I learned to always listen to the audience because they will always take you where you need to go. I hear you and I always have you”, said the interpreter of Black Adam.

According to one recent rumorabout Black Adam, the film’s post-credits scene would show Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) meeting with Superman to warn the Man of Steel about the arrival of black adam (The Rock).

Superman’s version would be Henry Cavill, however, you will not be able to see the hero’s face. This time, Superman will be in the shadow, something like what happened in the series Peacemaker.

This shows that Cavill and the Warner Bros. Discovery have not yet reached an agreement regarding the actor’s return to the DC Extended Universe. Or, Cavill’s schedule may have prevented the star from being present at the scene.

If the latter, it is possible that Henry Cavill will still film his part as Superman until the release of black adam.

In the film, we will see the origin of Black Adam and his clash with the Justice Society of America. The supergroup is formed by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

After this great duel, the two opposing forces will unite to fight against the powerful demon Sabbac, lived by Marwan Kenzari.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will be released in theaters across Brazil on October 20.

