Why has the problem of illegal immigration not been resolved? A very important reason is partisan disputes.

support the 247

ICL

China International Radio – A tragedy involving an “immigrant truck” occurred recently in Texas, USA. US law enforcement officers found a large number of immigrant corpses in an abandoned truck in San Antonio, Texas, and the death toll recently rose to 51. It is one of the worst immigrant tragedies in the US in recent years.

After the tragedy, the international community was shocked, and the UN Secretary-General’s office also issued a statement expressing regret. However, American politicians began their usual “blame others” responses.

It is not the first time that a tragedy like this has occurred in the US. Why has the problem of illegal immigration not been resolved? A very important reason is partisan disputes.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Early in his governance, US President Joe Biden promised to comprehensively reform the immigration bill, but it is subject to partisan disputes and has so far failed to make progress.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Currently, the US says it is investigating the “immigrant truck” tragedy in Texas. According to Mexican sources, among the dead were Mexicans, Guatemalans and Hondurans. Considering that the US has interfered in Latin America’s internal affairs for many years, the issue of illegal immigration is largely a result of US hegemony.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Since the US proposed the “Monroe Doctrine” to control Latin America in 1823, Latin American countries have suffered greatly from Washington’s military interventions, political manipulation, indiscriminate sanctions, and exported inflation. Some analysts believe that extreme poverty and violent crime are becoming the main factors driving immigrants out of Latin America.

At the recent Summit of the Americas, Joe Biden promised to increase efforts to help Latin American countries resolve immigration and economic development issues, but he has only made one statement so far and there has been no concrete progress.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

If US politicians really “care” about the Latin American people, they should abandon the “Monroe Doctrine” and hegemony as soon as possible, take concrete steps to protect the human rights of refugees and immigrants, and prevent further humanitarian tragedies.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING