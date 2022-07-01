“This guy is going to be world champion”; Neto leaves the club and ‘melts’ for the highlight of Palmeiras

O palm trees confirmed the favoritism against Cerro Porteño and took a huge step towards the quarterfinals after the 3-0 victory, away from home, and could even lose by 2 goals difference at Allianz Parque, which still guarantees the classification. The team led by Abel Ferreira has been showing superiority in this edition of Libertadores, collecting expressive results.

Since the Portuguese took charge, Verdão started a historic run, lifting several cups and being considered the best team in the country. This season, for example, in addition to this great campaign in the continental competition, it still leads the Brazilian Championship and continues with chances of classification in the Copa do Brasil.

All this shine is well seen by the fans, who take advantage of the great moment to exalt their club at heart. However, it is not only the people from Palmeiras who praise the coach, so much so that Neto, who is an openly Corinthians fan, during the program “Os Donos da Bola”, made a point of praising the gringomaking a prediction that gave something to talk about:

“O abeltoday, is the greatest coach that I have come to understand, knowledge of tactics, management, of showing people what has to be done in the team. What he has of knowledge is impressive“started the former player, who also made some comparisons with other coaches who made history in the Brazilian scenario:

“What Abel Ferreira did at Palmeiras, Felipão didn’t do, Feola didn’t do, Paulo Nobre didn’t do. Nobody did! And he’s only 43 years old. This guy is still going to be world champion. I don’t know if for Palmeiras or for the Portugal team. Or for the Brazilian team“, he added. For all he has achieved, Abel has already become an idol for Palmeiras and promises to raise more mugs.