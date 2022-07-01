Thor 4 is a movie made by a 7-year-old, says Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth said that Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) is like a movie made by a seven-year-old.

The actor, in a recent interview with Today, described that director Taika Waititi put a lot of things he wanted in Thor 4. He even said that the filmmaker was in his “craziest state” (via CBR).

“Taika [Waititi] was at its craziest,” he said. “Taika is normally 11 years old, so you can do the math.”

Hemsworth, who revealed his new favorite villain, described the new film as insane, as if it were made by a seven-year-old.

“He spoke as if he had been given the keys to the kingdom, and said, ‘If a seven-year-old was making a movie, what would you do?’” the actor said. “Everything he suggested, I took it, and then we have an insane movie.”

See the interview, below.

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, would be longer, but it was properly cut not to exceed too many hours.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.