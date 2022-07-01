TikTok removes 20 million accounts in Q1 on suspicion of being under 13 | Technology

TikTok removed 20.2 million accounts in Q1 on suspicion of being under the age of 13, which goes against the rules of the social network. The number is the highest since the community guidelines application report was released in 2020.

The “safety of minors” remains the main reason for taking down videos, according to the company. This category includes content that explores nudity and sexual activity involving minors – which are the main amount among the videos deleted within it -, “harmful activities”, physical and psychological damage, sexual exploitation and grooming behavior.

“Our ‘nudity and sexual activity involving minors’ sub-policy prohibits a wide range of content, including ‘minors with minimal clothing’ and ‘sexually explicit dancing,'” says TikTok. “These two categories represent the majority of content removed based on this sub-policy. Child sexual abuse (CSAM) materials are accounted for separately.

The social network also removed 20.8 million fake accounts and 3.3 million accounts for other reasons.

See other data from the TikTok report: