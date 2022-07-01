TikTok users publish data from judges who overturned abortion

Judges’ credit card details were released in videos on TikTok (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Credit card details were spread across the social network;

TikTok stated that this practice is prohibited on its platform;

Judges also had their addresses exposed.

TikTok users are sharing personal information about the US Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, a court decision that guaranteed the right to abortion in the first trimester throughout the United States.

Among the published information are videos with the credit card number, expiration date and security code of judges Samuel Alito and Amy Comey Barrett. Apparently, to escape TikTok’s blocking algorithm, personal data is being shared in slideshow videos with transparent red rectangles superimposed on the judges’ faces.

Although there is no official confirmation that the information is true, the answer boxes are full of users claiming that they were able to make purchases with credit cards.

Other videos feature the addresses of the five Republican-nominated judges who overturned the ruling. This information, however, is already somewhat public knowledge as many protesters staged protests in front of the homes of judges such as Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts.

The practice of spreading private and confidential data of individuals on the internet is known as doxing (or doxxing), and comes from the corruption of the English abbreviation for documents, ‘documents’, which is abbreviated as ‘docs’ and pronounced as ‘dox’.

In a statement, TikTok stated that its content policies “do not prohibit the topic of abortion” but expect the platform’s creators to “comply with our Community Guidelines, which apply equally to everyone and everything on TikTok. We strictly prohibit and will remove content to share personally identifiable information.”