Tips for series and movies that arrive this Friday to streams – GKPB

Friday is the day of the week when great titles usually arrive on streaming services. And at the beginning of every month, the content released draws a lot of attention. That’s why we’ve listed some tips for the main series and movies for you to enjoy during the weekend and start the month of July very well.

So without too much delay, here we go:

Netflix

Stranger Things

The main streaming platform in the country brings this Friday the last two episodes that make up the second volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Image: Disclosure.

With almost 4 hours long, the season finale promises to be tense and there are rumors that one or more characters loved by the public may not survive the clash between the young residents of Hawkins and the mighty Vecna.

So get ready because for sure Stranger Things will leave a huge hook for its fifth and final season.

Prime Video

Spencer

The film, starring Kristen Stewart, tells in a fictional way what would have happened in the turbulent days that followed after Princess Diana’s divorce request from Prince Charles, after several rumors of betrayal.

Image: Disclosure.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was acclaimed by audiences and critics as well as being given a standing ovation for three minutes.

The Terminal List

The series, which stars Chris Pratt in the role of James Reece, has eight episodes and follows James who, after his entire US Navy Special Operations Forces platoon is ambushed during a mission, returns home with confused memories of what happened. what happened and seeks to know what his fault was, but as new evidence emerges, James realizes that dark forces are against him putting not only his life at risk, but also the lives of everyone he loves.

Image: Disclosure.

HBO Max

morbius

Based on the classic Spider-Man villain and starring Jared Leto, Morbius tells the story of Doctor Michael who, in the search for a cure for a rare blood disease, ends up being his own guinea pig for testing a possible cure based on an experiment with Bat DNA and electroshock.

Image: Disclosure.

Doctor Michael Morbius even gets a temporary cure but he ends up getting infected and suffers a type of vampirism having to survive as a vampire, that is, he needs human blood.

Star+

bad hair

Launched in 2021 and unpublished in Brazil, Bad Hair by director Justin Simien is, according to him, dedicated to the strength of black women in his life.

The film follows the story of Anna Bludson, a black woman who is forced to pay for fabric in order to continue her TV career and be taken seriously by her boss. But things take a turn for the worse when Anna’s new hair begins to take on a life of its own (literally), a superstition her father believed in, but which she has always discarded.

Image: Disclosure.

Now that you’ve got these series and movie tips to watch, just relax and enjoy the weekend.