Two dead, arrest, seizure of weapons and drugs in Feira

Police officers from the Police Station for Repression of Theft and Robbery carried out diligence this Wednesday 29 in the Rua Nova neighborhood in Feira de Santana to locate a stolen vehicle a white Renault plate QTZ4C25.

According to information from the Civil Police, the suspects were armed and in possession of the stolen vehicle, during the approach they shot at the police officers, in the confrontation two men were shot and rescued to Clériston Andrade General Hospital, but did not resist. Genivaldo Souza Santana accused of leading drug trafficking in the Feira X and Rua Nova neighborhoods, had several passages by the police and Fernando Samuel Neves aka Luizinho who had an open arrest warrant for homicides, Luisinho was also accused of robbery that victimized the “Vaqueiro Pimpão” day (30/09/2021) in the Jardim Cruzeiro neighborhood in Feira.

A suspect identified as “Sorriso” was arrested and another accomplice identified by E OFS aka Oscleibe was also shot and was rescued to the HGCA, not details about his health status.

According to the police, Sorriso claimed that he had committed the robbery at the behest of the head of traffic at Expansão do Feira IX, Genivaldo.

The bodies were removed to the Technical Police Department (DPT).

With them were found 46 pins of cocaine, marijuana and 2 solvers caliber 32

Reporting Ana Meire Dias and Luiz Santos