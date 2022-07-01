UK pledges BRL 5.4 billion military aid to Ukraine

The new funding will be announced by Boris Johnson at the NATO summit in Madrid.
Sputnik – The United Kingdom pledged, this Wednesday (28), just over 1 billion euros (about R$ 5.4 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.
Citing a statement from Downing Street, Bloomberg reported that assistance will include drones and air defense systems.
Now, the total amount that London has spent on military support for Kiev since the start of the Russian special operation will be more than €2.6 billion.
The new pledge of military support comes after Ukraine’s president urged NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) leaders to do more to help his country resist what he called the “Vladimir Putin invasion”.
The new funding will be announced by Boris Johnson at the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday (28).
British officials said the equipment represents the first step in allowing Ukraine to “carry out offensive operations against Russian ground forces to regain lost territory”.
