Ukraine starts exporting electricity to EU

Ukraine started exporting electricity to the European Union on Thursday, announced Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Just three months after receiving energy certification, the long-awaited export of electricity from Ukraine to Europe began! Today, from the early hours of the night, exports to Romania began. The initial volume is 100 MW,” said Shmyhal on your Facebook page.

Already the president of the European Commission celebrated the measure, saying that it meets the needs of Ukraine and the EU. “This will provide an additional source of electricity for the EU’s needs.

So we both benefit,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, “the exemption from energy tariffs for the EU, agreed in March this year, is giving a practical result” and, “only on the first day, state-owned Ukrenergo made 10 million hryvnia from the sale” .

Shmygal stressed that “the potential for Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe could reach 2.5 Gw per year”, and “in this scenario, Ukraine could receive more than 70 billion hryvnia annually”.

“Energy will be one of the engines of our economic recovery, as it becomes the engine of our integration into the EU”, concludes the Kiev Prime Minister.

Since the conflict was started by Russia on February 24, Europeans have been closing or expanding energy supply agreements to try to reduce their dependence on Moscow.