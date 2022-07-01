US disburses $1.3 billion in economic aid to Ukraine

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced a transfer of $1.3 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine, as part of the $7.5 billion support the Joe Biden administration pledged to Kiev in May.

“With this economic assistance, we reaffirm our strong commitment to the people of Ukraine as they fend off Putin’s aggression and work to sustain their economy,” said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The transfer will be made through the World Bank (WB) and is part of a US$7.5 billion economic aid package, as part of a large emergency credit signed by Biden. The BM calculates that Russia’s war in Ukraine will trigger a 45% contraction in the Ukrainian economy this year.

Ukraine is experiencing a budget deficit that grows by $5 billion every month, due to falling revenue and an inability to access financing in foreign markets.

In April and May, Washington disbursed two US$500 million in aid to Ukraine to defend itself against “an unprovoked war”, according to the US Treasury. In addition, Washington has provided Kiev with more than $6 billion in military aid since the start of the Russian invasion.