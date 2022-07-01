US Supreme Court Overturns Decision Arresting 70,000 Immigrants in Mexico

The country’s Supreme Court ruled that the decision to maintain the Trumpist “Stay in Mexico” policy did not depend on the courts.

metropolises – The United States Supreme Court overturned, on Thursday (30/6), a decision by the Trump administration known as Remain in Mexico. The policy called for asylum seekers in the US to stay in Mexico while the application was processed.

On his first day as president, Joe Biden tried to overthrow the program, which he described as “inhumane,” but federal appeals courts in Missouri and Texas prevented Trump’s policy from falling. The argument was that it helped to control the country’s borders.

