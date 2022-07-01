Vasco’s DM: in pain, Gabriel Dias and Nenê are doubtful against Sport | vasco

Delivered to Vasco’s medical department, Gabriel Dias and Nenê still feel pain and are doubtful for next Sunday’s match, against Sport, at Maracanã. Coordinator of the Club’s Health and Performance Department, Gustavo Caldeira updated the players’ situation in an interview this Friday.

According to Caldeira, the most complicated case is that of the right-back, diagnosed with patellar tendinitis in his right knee – for this reason, he was absent in the defeat to Novorizontino in the last round.

– His case is a little complicated, he still feels a lot of pain. I can’t give a prediction of whether he will return in the next game or not. Because, today, Friday, he still has pain, he is still undergoing treatment. It is part of the indoor training and part of the training to not lose the condition. But I can’t give a prediction because he still has pain – explained Gustavo Caldeira.

1 of 4 Nenê, from Vasco, in action against Novorizontino — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Nenê, from Vasco, in action against Novorizontino — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

In turn, Nenê was substituted in the second half of the match in Novo Horizonte, but Vasco’s doctor guarantees that the change was for technical reasons only. The shirt number 10 underwent an image exam on the morning of this Friday, which ruled out a serious injury and identified only an edema in the right calf.

– We will evaluate on a daily basis. Today he is still in a little bit of pain, mainly groping. But tomorrow I think he will be better already, 48 hours after the game. And then we were able to provide better predictability – said Caldeira, who added:

– The edema is at a different point from where he had pain in training. Whenever an athlete has pain, we do some tests and evaluations of biochemical markers. All these were normal during the week, he had been training and performing perfectly. From the moment the athlete trains with some type of pain and this pain is bearable, we have no indication of removing the athlete, unless it is a very specific case, which was not the case. He played, he performed. Whether it was bad or not depends on the medical department.

See other answers from Gustavo Caldeira, DESP coordinator:

– Anderson Conceição took a point against Operário. At halftime we did the suture and he already played, so he also played with stitches against Operário. There is no contraindication for the athlete to play with points. It is obvious that it is a decision shared with the athlete. As there is no absolute contraindication of the medical department for him to play, the athlete also participates in this decision making. If he feels comfortable, is confident to play and the coach wants to bet on the athlete, there’s no reason to take him off.

– What happens? When you make a bandage, we milk the bandage, squeeze the wound to drain that kind of bruise. Performing the dressing already generates trauma. When the ball hits the wound region, it’s as if it were squeezing that region, then it bleeds, some kind of secretion comes out between the stitches. The stitches did not open, we made a blind stitch, a new bandage, with a firmer tape to drain the bleeding. And so it was done.

– We have seven months of season and six tendon injuries. This for an average of injuries per year is very low. This is due to all the work that we do not only at Desp, but together with the technical commission for cargo work, in short. It’s obvious that the player will fatigue throughout the season, we have to grope this athlete, the group, to know which athlete will save in training. But, yes, there is the athlete who will fatigue, especially now that the games are happening with a greater frequency. But we have the data and the ability to track athletes and keep that number of injuries low. Six muscle injuries in seven months of work, including one pre-season, is too little.

– This protocol with Nenê was not abandoned, it came from DESP, even. Every time Nenê plays a game and performs again, he is evaluated, reevaluated during the week, we program his physical data and control the load. Here at Desp, we prefer to control the training load rather than limit the game load. If I can set the weekly training load so that it’s acceptable and that he stays well, there’s no reason to take him out of the game. But from the moment that the games increase in frequency and he is unable to recover, and the data shows us that he is not recovering, we go back to making a protocol to save him.

2 of 4 Sarrafiore in action at Vasco’s training — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Sarrafiore in action at Vasco’s training — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

– Their return remains scheduled for July. Sarrafiore is doing very well. He had the surgery on October 14, 2021 and will likely return now, nine months later, with no limitations. He already trains with the group, he is at the very end of his transition to be handed over to the physical preparation department. Ulisses too, the surgery was on March 15, a little over three months ago. He is within the scheduled return period, he still doesn’t train with the group, but he trains in the field. It is likely that in the next few days he will be training with the group without any limitations.

