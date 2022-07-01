Vivo will offer its consumers 2GB of free internet

Due to the numerous features that the smartphones services offer to their users, it is necessary to have a good internet plan. As we are connected all the time, consuming the entire contracted data franchise is something easy to happen.

Taking this into account, through the I live Values, Vivo’s relationship and benefits program, the operator’s customers in the Control plans will be able to get a few more GB of internet, without paying anything, to keep using the internet if their data runs out.

Thus, Vivo is offering 2GB of free internet to its Control users. The customer needs to be registered with Vivo Valoriza to be able to redeem the benefit, which will be available until this Thursday (30).

The additional GB of internet can be used up to 30 days after redemption. That is, even if the customer redeems on the last day, he can use the additional internet for free during the following month.

According to the regulation of the telephone company, in order to be able to redeem the additional package, the consumer’s mobile line cannot have any debt, or blockage on request or due to fraud. Another relevant point is that after activating the package, which is released immediately, the redemption cannot be cancelled.

How to redeem the benefit?

It is necessary to access the Meu Vivo Móvel app, go to the section Vivo Values and click on the icon that appears in the action. After clicking on ‘Redeem’, just select the line in which you want to activate the package.

Since the package starts working immediately as soon as it is redeemed, the customer will be able to check the additional internet package in their plan.