Want to access Apple TV+ for free? Discover the possibilities

As this is a relatively new streaming service, the Apple TV+ is still not well known around here, so many people don’t know if it’s worth paying the BRL 9.90 billed monthly (or by Apple for the service in Brazil.

With that, a good option is always to get a free trial of the service, which will allow you to analyze the catalog, discover new productions and know if it is a good investment, since Apple TV+, for you, may be just one of many streaming services currently available on the market.

In this article, we’re going to show you how you can get a few days or even generous months of Apple TV+ subscription for free, with solutions from Apple itself or the company in partnership with others.

Apple’s own options

In order to popularize its service, mainly aware that it does not have a catalog as full as that of competitors (although of great quality), Apple offers some options for those who want to know the Apple TV+.

The first — and the most generous, by the way — is through the buying an apple device. Having come to offer no less than a year of subscription in this modality, Maçã currently gives three months of trial to anyone who purchases products like iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and macs — as long as you haven’t previously subscribed to Apple TV+, of course.

There is also the traditional free seven day trial. It works like this: the user registers for the service, enters his credentials and can enjoy the service for a week, being charged for the subscription price on the eighth day.

Another way to get Apple TV+ for a little longer than the seven-day offer is taking an Apple One test, Apple’s service package that includes the company’s video streaming. In this case, users will be able to test not only Apple TV+ for a month, but also services such as Apple MusicO iCloud+ it’s the Apple Arcade.

Speaking of Apple Music, if you’re a student, you can simply rely on Apple TV+ indefinitely with a university subscription to the music service (currently costing R$11.90). It’s very simple: as long as you are eligible for the student discount, you will also receive streaming videos at no additional cost.

6 months free with PlayStation

If you do not currently need or intend to purchase an Apple product, but have purchased a PlayStation 4 or 5you can also win three months free with the first and amazing six months with the second — this being the most generous free offer of the service so far.

All you need is a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID, which will be used to redeem the offer and accredit you. According to Sony, the offer is valid until July 22, but the company may extend it, as it has done before.

3 months with Globoplay

Another partnership made by Apple TV+ is with Globoplay, Globo’s streaming service that brings together a large amount of national content. When you purchase a Tupiniquim service plan, you get three months of the Maçã service.

To redeem the offer, just access this page, enter your credentials to register with your Globo Account email and, finally, receive a link to redeem the promotion.

Bonus: free episodes

If you don’t have any of the test options available above, there’s still another way to consume Apple TV+ content: watching some premiere episodes of the company’s productions, which are available for free.

This is a strategy by Apple to try to win more subscribers through the famous “hook”, which makes people want to watch something they have already started – if they liked it, of course.

With this, the company releases, for a limited time, the first episodes of successful productions such as “Ted Lasso”, “The Morning Show” and “See”.

But it’s not just episodes that are available for free. To publicize the return of its productions, for example, Maçã also releases entire seasons, as it did recently with the first of “For All Mankind“.

Time to make the decision!

Once you’re finally able to test the Apple TV+, it’s time to decide whether or not it’s worth paying to continue with the service. If you do, you will most likely not have to do anything else, as you will likely be charged at the end of the trial period.

If you didn’t like it or you can’t pay for the service, you must cancel the subscription before the trial period ends — just so you won’t be charged.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions, whether on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, smart TVs or online — as well as on devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The service costs BRL 9.90 per month, with a seven-day free trial period. For a limited time, anyone who buys and activates a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch gets three months of Apple TV+. It is also part of the company’s subscription package, the Apple One.

Apple TV

in apple Version 1.7.3 (888.8 KB)

requires the iOS 10.2 or superior

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.

via Macworld