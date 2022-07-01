Watch out! THESE 3 apps are ‘detonating’ your phone’s battery

Does your cell phone battery seem to be draining faster than usual? The problem may be the use of some applications within the device itself. There are 3 apps that consume your battery almost all the time and you don’t even notice.

Discover 3 apps that can drain your cell phone battery

The first app that uses up a lot of cell phone battery is Facebook. The social network is becoming less popular among young people, but it is widely used by many Brazilians. Almost everyone has the app installed on their device and doesn’t know that it consumes a lot of energy.

Next up is Google Maps. The app tracks the user’s location and can cause the cell’s battery to be consumed all the time. To avoid this, turn off GPS at times.

Another social network that also harms the maintenance of the load is TikTok. The application is constantly sending notifications and remains active, consuming the cell phone battery.

Battery saving tips:

If you want to make your cell phone battery last longer, it is worth checking out some tips:

dark mode

The dark mode of applications allows more battery saving, as well as less harm to the user’s vision. You just need to go to “Settings” and tap on “Conversations”. Then go to the “Theme” section and check the “Dark” option. Confirm the action and that’s it, the job is done.

Attention with new device

Although some people think this is a myth, the truth is that there are some procedures that need to be done. As soon as you have a new cell phone, the ideal thing is to charge the battery to 100% and let it fully discharge before charging again. After discharging, allow the cell phone to be off for 6 to 8 hours before plugging it into the wall socket. This works best if the OS is Android.

make updates

One mistake some people make is keeping iOS or Android out of date. Always let the operating system update itself to optimize the device usage experience.

don’t let it heat up

Do not leave your cell phone exposed to a temperature above 35°C or below 0°C. This can damage the device’s battery. Maintaining the proper temperature helps to save a lot of battery power.

Use original charger

Always use the original factory charger for your device. Avoid placing chargers in parallel so that the battery is properly preserved.