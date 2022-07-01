“What leaders did to undermine…”; Eric Faria lets go of the ‘dogs’ and points fingers at Flamengo for ending in the window

the passage of Andreas Pereira fur Flamengo came to an end this Thursday (30). The 26-year-old midfielder was the author of the goal in Mengão’s 1-0 victory over Deportes Tolima-COL, away from home, for the Libertadores round of 16, but the fact was not enough to guarantee his stay in Mais Querido. The internal pressure from Gávea directors was enough to give up on buying the Manchester United player.

The blunder that cost the 2021 Libertadores title combined with poor performances at the beginning of the new season made an important wing of Flamengo go against the agreement signed by Landim, Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz in February. The high red-black summit agreed to pay 10 million euros to United for 75% of Andreas’ rights. But from there, rejection increased disproportionately behind the wheel.

With that, Landim ended up postponing the definition until weeks close to the end of the loan bond. Braz and Spindel also tried to get a new loan or lower the value of the English request – 5 million euros for 50% of the steering wheel. Nothing done. Behold, not even shirt 18’s desire to remain was vital for Mengão to open the coffers.

Who didn’t like Flamengo’s performance at all – already quite worn out by public and media opinion – was the colleague Eric Faria, from TV Globo. Always with good findings from Mengão, the journalist believes that the failure in the negotiations only negatively exposed the Club itself.

“You, red-black, may think that it’s not worth paying 10 million euros to Andreas. But what some managers (Braz and Spindel are acquitted of) did to undermine the business went out of the way. They acted badly with the athlete, with the Manchester United and left Flamengo exposed. Bad outcome”, published Eric this Thursday on Twitter.