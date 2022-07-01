What will the Galaxy Watch 4 look like after Samsung and Google deal

Thanks to an agreement between Samsung and Google, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first wearable device to receive the new version of the WearOS system. Leaker Evan Blass, who recently released leaked photos of the ASUS ROG Phone 6, has revealed some images of the upcoming WearOS.

The system is based on the One UI Watch 4.5 interface, a variation of the One UI used on Samsung smartphones, with features, functionality and even some exclusive South Korean apps.

According to the leaks, one of the main novelties is the possibility to change the chip for calls directly on the dial pad or by pressing the “history” icon for a few seconds.

The keyboard also received some minor layout changes, a new, more intuitive method of switching the language and using voice dictation to “type” on the smartwatch.

With the new system, it will be possible to access some features that were previously only present on smartphones, such as the color correction adjustment, which can be easily accessed on the smartwatch. You can also access accessibility settings and change the sound balance left or right according to user preference.

The 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 is about to receive its OS update, but some leaked information is already beginning to emerge and reveal details about the news of its successor, the Galaxy Watch 5, which will be released in the month of August.

Leaks indicate that the watch will have three different versions: a “standard”, a “classic” and another very powerful, with record energy autonomy, the “Pro” – which should also be the most expensive version.

According to information from ET News, Samsung’s next smartwatch should bring a major innovation in the sensors present in smart watches, with a sensor capable of monitoring body temperature. However, it is not yet known if the feature is completely finalized, and if it is not working as expected, the launch could be postponed to the next versions of the wearable.

