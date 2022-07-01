WhatsApp extends deadline to delete messages by more than 2 days

WhatsApp has started testing, in its beta version for Android, a new time limit to delete messages for all users of a chat. With the change, it is possible to delete uploaded content after up to 2 days and 12 hours.

The new limit being tested marks a major step forward from the time window officially practiced by WhatsApp. Currently, the app allows you to delete messages sent within one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds.

While the novelty is already being released to some users of the beta version, the site WABetaInfo points out that the distribution is still limited — for now, only a few members of the testing program with version 2.22.15.8 were covered on Android. That said, the arrival of the feature for all WhatsApp users may still be a long time coming.

In addition to working on a new limit for deleting messages, WhatsApp is also developing another tool related to the subject. According to WABetaInfo, the app is testing the possibility for group administrators to delete any message in collective chats.

Another change that may come to WhatsApp in the future is linked to the act of leaving groups: soon, it may be possible to leave chats without alerting all users of the conversation.

