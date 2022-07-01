WhatsApp: how to export and save a conversation in PDF

Need to keep copies of a WhatsApp conversation? Know that there is a simple way to export and save the chat in PDF format. And the best: without having to install anything on your phone or computer.

Before starting, keep in mind that the conversation is saved in TXT format, so the output is to use a converter. In the guide below we use one that works directly through the browser. Follow the steps below to see how the process works.

publicity

See too:

Export WhatsApp conversations on iPhone

1. First, let’s go through the steps on how to save a conversation in the application. On iPhone, open the chat window and tap on the top where the contact’s name is.

2. Next, scroll down and tap on the ‘Export conversation’ option (over here, you can also choose if you want to export just the chat or if you want to include media files, such as images, for example).

3. Now, choose how to save the file. In the example below, we use Google Drive. If this is the case, tap ‘Upload’ on the last screen to save it to Drive.

Exporting a WhatsApp conversation on iPhone using Google Drive. Image: Reproduction

Save Conversations on Android

1. The steps are almost the same on Android phones. Open the conversation you want to save.

2. Unlike iPhone, tap the three dots icon on the top right side of the screen.

3. In the menu, click ‘More’ > ‘Export Conversation’ and choose one of the options to save the file. You can also use Drive or send it to Gmail, for example.

Bearing in mind that in both cases, the conversation is saved in TXT format. To continue, go to the location where the file was saved, download and extract the document to any folder on your computer.

Downloading the chat file from Google Drive on PC. Image: Reproduction

How to convert TXT file to PDF

1. Open a new tab in your browser and access an online converter. In the example below, we use Convertio.

2. Click on ‘Select Files’ in the center of the screen and click on the previously saved document, or if you prefer, drag it to the highlighted location.

Image: Reproduction

3. Now click on ‘Convert’ and ‘Download’ on the last screen.

Image: Reproduction

Ready! Now you know how to keep a copy of a WhatsApp conversation saved in PDF format.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!