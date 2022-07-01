Who are the CEOs of the top 100 startups in Brazil – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+



A survey by the District listed the names of the 100 CEOs of the main startups in Brazil. The survey also outlined the general profile of these entrepreneurs and executives. According to the data, the average age of leaders is 39.5 years. Of the total, 10% are foreigners, and only five CEOs are women.

To arrive at the result, the survey “100 Super CEOs” evaluated which startups have the greatest technological relevance in the country, according to an algorithm that assesses the maturity of companies. The analysis considered a database with public and private information on startups, such as: total value of investments raised, presumed revenue, LinkedIn followers, number of employees and number of accesses to the company’s website.

David Vélez, CEO and founder of Nubank, is one of the names on the “100 Super CEOs” list (Photo: Disclosure)

“Companies’ results will be even better when diversity encompasses the gender aspect. We saw in our qualitative research that the number of women in the position has been increasing over the years, bringing hope that the scenario will change in the future”, said Gustavo Gierun, CEO of the District, in a note.

The five CEOs who entered the list of leaders of the 100 most prominent startups in the country were: Mariana Fullen (Ame Digital), Mariana Ramos Dias (Gupy), Mônica Hauck (Sólides), Talita Lacerda (Petlove&Co) and Priscila Siqueira (Gympass) .

General profile of CEOs

Regarding the age of the leaders, the youngest CEO took the position at 19 years old. This is João Miranda, from the startup Hash. The oldest age at which a CEO on the list took office was 57 years old.

In terms of nationality, there is a 10% share of foreign CEOs in the analyzed startups, including Argentines, Colombians, French, Germans, Spanish, Chinese and North Americans.

The main interests are in the financial and information technology sector, since most of the analyzed CEOs lead fintechs.

Almost half of the leaders attended a public college in Brazil, while 40% graduated from private colleges and 13% from colleges abroad. There is an emphasis on training in engineering – production, industrial and mechanics were the most cited areas. Second, there are training in administration and computer science. After college, 55% of the CEOs surveyed went on to graduate degrees.

know more

See the list of CEOs who command the top 100 startups in Brazil

1. Adhemar Milani Neto – Kovi

2. Alessio Alionco – Pipefy

3. Alexandre Ruberti – Futuro Farm

4. Alexandre Zolko – CRM&Bonus

5. Andre Farber – Dafiti

6. André Florence – Alice

7. Andre Simões – Passed Directly

8. Antonio Soares – Dock

9. Ari de Sá Neto – Education Arch

10. Bernardo Fabiani – Terra Magna

11. Bernardo Lustosa – Clearsale

12. Bruno Balbinot – Amber

13. Carlos Eduardo Curioni – Elo7

14. Carlos Eduardo Monguilhott – Neoway

15. Carlos Giovane Neves – Digit

16. Cassio Bobsin – Zenvia

17. Daniel Scandian – MadeiraMadeira

18. Daniel Wjuniski – Salive

19. David Peixoto – Isaac

20. David Velez – Nubank

21. Diego Dzodan – Facily

22. Diego Torres Martins – Unico

23. Eduardo Lima – eDuk

24. Eduardo Orlando LHotellier – GetNinjas

25. Eric Santos – Digital Results

26. Eugenio Pachelle – Eduzz

27. Fabiano Cruz – Zoop

28. Fabien Mendez – Loggi

29. Fabio Carrara – Solfacil

30. Fábio Rodas Blanco – Shopper

31. Fabricio Bloisi – iFood

32. Federico Vega – Freight.com

33. Felipe Lourenço – iClinic

34. Fernando Pavani – Online Remittance

35. Florian Hagenbuch – Loft

36. Francisco Ferreira – BizCapital

37. Gabriel Benarros – Join

38. Gabriel Braga – QuintoAndar

39. Gustavo Vaz – EmCasa

40. Heber Carvalho – Contest Strategy

41. Hugo Mathecowitsch – A55

42. Igor Mascarenhas – Pier.Digital

43. Israel Salmen – Meliuz

44. João Del Valle – Ebanx

45. João Miranda – Hash

46. ​​João Miranda – Pitzi

47. João Pedro Resende – Hotmart

48. João Ricardo Mendes – Hurb

49. Joel Rennó, Jr – Memed

50. José Antônio Batista – PicPay

51. Kai Philipp Schoppen – Infracommerce

52. Leonardo Costa Rangel – Cortex

53. Lincoln Ando – idwall

54. Luca Cafici – InstaCar

55. Luis Silva – CloudWalk

56. Marcelo Abritta – Buser

57. Marcelo Blay – Minuto Seguros

58. Marcelo Kalim – C6 Bank

59. Marcelo Lombardo – Omie

60. Marcelo Sampaio – Hashdex

61. Marco De Mello – PSafe

62. Marco Fisbhen – Uncomplicates

63. Mariana Fullen – Love Digital

64. Mariana Ramos Dias – Gupy

65. Mariano Gomide de Faria – Vtex

66. Matheus Goyas – Trybe

67. Matthew Kligerman – Escalate

68. Michael Ruah – SouSmile

69. Monica Hauck – Solides

70. Osvaldo Pimentel – Monetize

71. Pablo Viguera – Belvo

72. Parker Treacy – Cobli

73. Paulo Nascimento – Viajanet

74. Pedro Conrade – Neon

75. Priscila Siqueira – Gympass

76. Rafael Costa – JusBrasil

77. Rafael Pereira – Open Co

78. Rafael Vasto – Daki

79. Reinaldo Rabelo – Bitcoin Market

80. Renato Andrade – Merama

81. Renato Ejnisman – Next

82. Renato Velloso Dias Cardoso – Dr. Query

83. Ricardo Dutra – PagSeguro

84. Ricardo Josua – Pismo

85. Ricardo Salem – Flash

86. Roberto Lee – Avenue

87. Rodrigo Colmonero – Gringo

88. Rodrigo Teijeiro – RecargaPay

89. Sergio Furio – Credits

90. Talita Lacerda – PetLove

91. Thiago Piau – Stone

92. Tiago Dalvi – Olist

93. Tito Gusmão – Warren

94. Tomás Petti Mertins – tembici

95. Tony Qiu – 99

96. Valmir J. Pereira – Mindlab

97. Victor Lazarte – Wildlife Studios

98. Victor Santos – Liv Up

99. Vinicius Roveda – ContaAzul

100. Vitor Torres – Accounting

