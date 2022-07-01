Who are the CEOs of the top 100 startups in Brazil – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

A survey by the District listed the names of the 100 CEOs of the main startups in Brazil. The survey also outlined the general profile of these entrepreneurs and executives. According to the data, the average age of leaders is 39.5 years. Of the total, 10% are foreigners, and only five CEOs are women.
To arrive at the result, the survey “100 Super CEOs” evaluated which startups have the greatest technological relevance in the country, according to an algorithm that assesses the maturity of companies. The analysis considered a database with public and private information on startups, such as: total value of investments raised, presumed revenue, LinkedIn followers, number of employees and number of accesses to the company’s website.
“Companies’ results will be even better when diversity encompasses the gender aspect. We saw in our qualitative research that the number of women in the position has been increasing over the years, bringing hope that the scenario will change in the future”, said Gustavo Gierun, CEO of the District, in a note.
The five CEOs who entered the list of leaders of the 100 most prominent startups in the country were: Mariana Fullen (Ame Digital), Mariana Ramos Dias (Gupy), Mônica Hauck (Sólides), Talita Lacerda (Petlove&Co) and Priscila Siqueira (Gympass) .
General profile of CEOs
Regarding the age of the leaders, the youngest CEO took the position at 19 years old. This is João Miranda, from the startup Hash. The oldest age at which a CEO on the list took office was 57 years old.
In terms of nationality, there is a 10% share of foreign CEOs in the analyzed startups, including Argentines, Colombians, French, Germans, Spanish, Chinese and North Americans.
The main interests are in the financial and information technology sector, since most of the analyzed CEOs lead fintechs.
Almost half of the leaders attended a public college in Brazil, while 40% graduated from private colleges and 13% from colleges abroad. There is an emphasis on training in engineering – production, industrial and mechanics were the most cited areas. Second, there are training in administration and computer science. After college, 55% of the CEOs surveyed went on to graduate degrees.
See the list of CEOs who command the top 100 startups in Brazil
1. Adhemar Milani Neto – Kovi
2. Alessio Alionco – Pipefy
3. Alexandre Ruberti – Futuro Farm
4. Alexandre Zolko – CRM&Bonus
5. Andre Farber – Dafiti
6. André Florence – Alice
7. Andre Simões – Passed Directly
8. Antonio Soares – Dock
9. Ari de Sá Neto – Education Arch
10. Bernardo Fabiani – Terra Magna
11. Bernardo Lustosa – Clearsale
12. Bruno Balbinot – Amber
13. Carlos Eduardo Curioni – Elo7
14. Carlos Eduardo Monguilhott – Neoway
15. Carlos Giovane Neves – Digit
16. Cassio Bobsin – Zenvia
17. Daniel Scandian – MadeiraMadeira
18. Daniel Wjuniski – Salive
19. David Peixoto – Isaac
20. David Velez – Nubank
21. Diego Dzodan – Facily
22. Diego Torres Martins – Unico
23. Eduardo Lima – eDuk
24. Eduardo Orlando LHotellier – GetNinjas
25. Eric Santos – Digital Results
26. Eugenio Pachelle – Eduzz
27. Fabiano Cruz – Zoop
28. Fabien Mendez – Loggi
29. Fabio Carrara – Solfacil
30. Fábio Rodas Blanco – Shopper
31. Fabricio Bloisi – iFood
32. Federico Vega – Freight.com
33. Felipe Lourenço – iClinic
34. Fernando Pavani – Online Remittance
35. Florian Hagenbuch – Loft
36. Francisco Ferreira – BizCapital
37. Gabriel Benarros – Join
38. Gabriel Braga – QuintoAndar
39. Gustavo Vaz – EmCasa
40. Heber Carvalho – Contest Strategy
41. Hugo Mathecowitsch – A55
42. Igor Mascarenhas – Pier.Digital
43. Israel Salmen – Meliuz
44. João Del Valle – Ebanx
45. João Miranda – Hash
46. João Miranda – Pitzi
47. João Pedro Resende – Hotmart
48. João Ricardo Mendes – Hurb
49. Joel Rennó, Jr – Memed
50. José Antônio Batista – PicPay
51. Kai Philipp Schoppen – Infracommerce
52. Leonardo Costa Rangel – Cortex
53. Lincoln Ando – idwall
54. Luca Cafici – InstaCar
55. Luis Silva – CloudWalk
56. Marcelo Abritta – Buser
57. Marcelo Blay – Minuto Seguros
58. Marcelo Kalim – C6 Bank
59. Marcelo Lombardo – Omie
60. Marcelo Sampaio – Hashdex
61. Marco De Mello – PSafe
62. Marco Fisbhen – Uncomplicates
63. Mariana Fullen – Love Digital
64. Mariana Ramos Dias – Gupy
65. Mariano Gomide de Faria – Vtex
66. Matheus Goyas – Trybe
67. Matthew Kligerman – Escalate
68. Michael Ruah – SouSmile
69. Monica Hauck – Solides
70. Osvaldo Pimentel – Monetize
71. Pablo Viguera – Belvo
72. Parker Treacy – Cobli
73. Paulo Nascimento – Viajanet
74. Pedro Conrade – Neon
75. Priscila Siqueira – Gympass
76. Rafael Costa – JusBrasil
77. Rafael Pereira – Open Co
78. Rafael Vasto – Daki
79. Reinaldo Rabelo – Bitcoin Market
80. Renato Andrade – Merama
81. Renato Ejnisman – Next
82. Renato Velloso Dias Cardoso – Dr. Query
83. Ricardo Dutra – PagSeguro
84. Ricardo Josua – Pismo
85. Ricardo Salem – Flash
86. Roberto Lee – Avenue
87. Rodrigo Colmonero – Gringo
88. Rodrigo Teijeiro – RecargaPay
89. Sergio Furio – Credits
90. Talita Lacerda – PetLove
91. Thiago Piau – Stone
92. Tiago Dalvi – Olist
93. Tito Gusmão – Warren
94. Tomás Petti Mertins – tembici
95. Tony Qiu – 99
96. Valmir J. Pereira – Mindlab
97. Victor Lazarte – Wildlife Studios
98. Victor Santos – Liv Up
99. Vinicius Roveda – ContaAzul
100. Vitor Torres – Accounting
