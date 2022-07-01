Who is the most popular movie villain? A Study Gives The Answer (And It’s Not Thanos) – Film News

Ranking includes characters like Loki, Catwoman and Cruella. But who takes first place?

Do you prefer the Joker madness? Thanos’ muscles? Or Cruella’s fur coats? Of all the mythical villains that populate the universes Marvel, disney or A.Dwhich one can be considered the most popular among fans?

Based on the number of Google searches related to these characters in 2021, but also the number of Instagram posts that mention them and the amount of movies they appear in, a recent study carried out by the site Electric Ride on Cars managed to determine the 20 bad guys on the big screen that accumulate the most admirers.

According to the report, none other than the Joker takes the lead. With 69 million Google searches in 2021, 14 million Instagram posts and 23 movie appearances, Batman’s worst enemy – played successively by Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix – would therefore be the most beloved. of the antagonists.

Joker 2: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn? Singer negotiates role in the sequel, which could be a musical

He is followed by Catwoman, another iconic DC figure who collects nearly 3 million Instagram posts and 8.5 million Google searches. Then comes Maleficent, the iconic “evil fairy” from Sleeping Beauty whom Angelina Jolie brought to life. The latter adds up to 1.4 million on Instagram and 12 million on Google.

The list then brings Bane (incarnated by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises), Loki (brother of Thor played by Tom Hiddleston in the MCU), Thanos (the Mad Titan of the Avengers played by Josh Brolin), Cruella (the perverse fashionista of 101 Dalmatians recently played by Emma Stone) or even the Winter Soldier (a role played by Sebastian Stan in the MCU).

What are the next Avengers villains? Know the potential threats in the future of the MCU

Two more names make up the top 10. The first is Magneto, the powerful X-Men mutant who, so far, has been personified by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender. The second is one of Batman’s most enduring rivals, Poison Ivy, who once played Uma Thurman.

Below her are two other Batman adversaries: Scarecrow and Penguin. Rounding out the rankings are Green Goblin (from Spider-Man), Ursula (from The Little Mermaid), Riddler (also from Batman), Mystique (from X-Men), Evil Queen (from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Captain Hook (from Peter Pan), Gaston (from Beauty and the Beast) and Two-Face (from Batman).