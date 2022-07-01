who is the ‘Sheik’ accused of coup in Sasha

Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as Francis da Silva, or Sheik, is being investigated for defrauding Sasha Meneghel and her husband, João Figueiredo, in R$1.2 million.

Xuxa’s daughter, however, was not Francis’ first victim. For almost two years, he is responding to a class action in the amount of R$ 4 million. More than 20 investors from Apucarana, Paraná, accuse Francis of deceiving them in a pyramid scheme.

Victims claim that Silva, through a company called Forcount, raised money, invested in a digital asset and hijacked the funds, returning them to a fake cryptocurrency called Mindexcoin, which has no market value and is not found on exchanges. .

An excerpt from the lawsuit, published by Portal do Bitcoin, states that Sheik’s company operated in a ‘financial pyramid’ scheme, “taking advantage of the innocence of investors, mostly simple people unfamiliar with the bitcoin investment environment. “

According to the newspaper O Globo, Xuxa’s daughter and her husband met Francis at a service at the evangelical church they attend. The couple would have made several investments, which exceeded the value of R$ 1 million.

Sasha and her husband met Francis at the evangelical church they attend Image: Playback/Record

13.5% profit

Francis is named as a partner in hundreds of companies, including Rental Coins, opened in January 2019, through which he raised Sasha’s money.

The Rental Coins website claims to have more than 20,000 customers and promises income in values ​​outside of market practice, from 8.5% to up to 13.5% profit on top of the amount invested in cryptocurrency rentals.

According to O Globo, in addition to high-profit promises, Francis used chests of gold to attract investors. Two safes, one containing 1 kg gold bars and the other with so-called “zelts”, 10 gram balls of gold, were on display for those interested in “investing” in the scheme. The trunks were displayed at the company’s headquarters in Curitiba.

In addition to Rental Coins, Francis was also a partner of Pastor Silas Malafaia at the company AlvoX Negócios.

AlvoX’s profile on Instagram, with 7,500 followers, sells random items, such as perfumes, food supplements, talks on investments and even cruises. To O Globo, Malafaia denied that the company would have any relationship with cryptocurrencies.

Employee was attacked

In April 2021, an employee of one of Francis’ companies, Compralo, was murdered in Curitiba. Guilherme Grabarski, 24, executive director of Compralo, was shot four times, one in the head, but survived.

At the time, the delegate in charge of the case stated that the crime was ordered and that it could be linked to investment fraud. Francis also owns companies like InterArg, Intergalaxy, and Wolkeb Club, all of which focus on blockchain investments, digital wallets, and “multi-level relationship marketing.”

To O Globo, Francis said that the companies of his group are undergoing a restructuring and, therefore, would have delayed payments.

Also according to the publication, the “Sheik” became the focus of the Federal Police in an investigation that investigates the suspicion of crime against the national financial system.

‘Restructuring’

Three months ago, Francis gave an interview to “Jornal da Record” in which he again justified the delays in payments saying that Rental Coins was undergoing a restructuring. “We’ve had problems with some withdrawals in a few months, but everything is already being brought up to date,” he said.

One of the victims managed to block BRL 200,000 from Rental Coins in court, while another, who gave an anonymous interview to the broadcaster, claimed to have lost BRL 600,000.