Why didn’t Elizabeth Olsen watch Doctor Strange 2? Actress responds · Rolling Stone

Elizabeth Olsen is one of the stars of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessone of the main releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2022, but the actress revealed how she didn’t get to watch the film directed by Sam Raimi.

During participation in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the children’s book she wrote, Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, olsen admitted how he still hasn’t watched the movie also starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

“No, I haven’t watched it yet. I’m like one of those people who, like, wants to study something so I can figure out how to make it better,” said the actress. “I had a cold when the premiere happened. [de Doutor Estranho 2], and I didn’t want to stay in the session for so long sick. I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it.”

And it was – like it had my name on it, and then there was the time I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

In addition to the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the protagonist, the film counts with the participation of Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) as Scarlet Witch and explore more of the multiverse of Marvel. The film hit theaters on May 5. Watch the trailer:

Elizabeth Olsen Wants Fans ‘Terrorizing’ Marvel to Bring Back Scarlet Witch

[Atenção: Contém spoilers de Doutro Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura]

Not even Elizabeth Olsen are you sure about the future of Scarlet Witch at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress participated in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday, 29, and the presenter took the opportunity to ask about her most famous character.

When asked if she would make more films of the Marvel, olsen replied, “I hope so. They don’t tell me anything about my fate. I should go back. But I really don’t know. I want the fans to be aggressive and terrorize [aMarvel] to do this.”

Then, the actress clarified: “No one needs to use force.” In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Wanda (Olsen) uses the powers of Scarlet Witch to try to kidnap America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to “steal” her ability to travel the multiverse in an attempt to find her children again.

