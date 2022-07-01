‘Why do you want to accumulate so much money, imbecile?’, says Lula, alluding to bankers

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) used the term “imbecile” when referring to bankers who, according to him, are only interested in accumulating money.

“These people cannot be so ignorant that they just want to accumulate wealth. So-and-so is the richest guy in the world. He has US$ 50 million, another has US$ 70 million. What are you going to spend it on? want to accumulate so much money, asshole? Distribute part of it in salary”, he said.

During an interview with Radio Metrópole, in Salvador (BA), Lula reported, this Friday (1st), a dialogue that would have taken place during a meeting with bankers.

“These days, I had a meeting with some important bankers. I said: ‘Damn, don’t you think about the people? Don’t you think about poverty? Don’t you think about the people who are on the streets? Don’t you think about the people who don’t eat? ?”, he described.

The PT said he was sure that bankers would not vote for him. The former president listed actions that, in his government, would have left financial sector leaders unhappy, such as the poor traveling by plane, buying a car and using imported perfume, he listed.

According to Lula, “someone has to come who doesn’t stink or smell” in the bankers’ view.

“Bankers don’t vote for me. I’m sure they don’t vote for me. They look at my skin and say: ‘this guy doesn’t even know how to speak properly'”, said the former president, noting that he took 70 million Brazilians to the financial system .

In the interview, Lula also did not spare the business community.

“It seems that they live in a glass bell jar, in which the world lives around them, in their interests,” he said. When citing the dinners he has attended with businessmen, the former president stated that “in the minds of these people there is no poverty, there is no hunger, there are no people sleeping on the street, there are no people sleeping in the gutter, there are no children dying of malnutrition “.

According to Lula, “these people only talk about spending caps and fiscal policy.” “They don’t talk about social policy, about income distribution and wealth distribution,” she added.