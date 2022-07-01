“Why Women Kill” Series Canceled

But… huh? The series “Why Women Kill”, from the Paramount+ streaming service, has been cancelled. The announcement was made this Friday (7/1), six months after the platform announced the renewal for the 3rd season. It sounds confusing and it is. Paramount+ has given up on making the season that was promised.

In December 2021, the service announced that “Why Women Kill” would win a new season. The public was even waiting for her. The expected release date was 2023.

Read more:

“Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to go ahead with season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill.’ We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the incredible creator and writer Marc Cherry, and the incredible writers, actors and crew for two memorable seasons,” a spokesperson told Variety.

Names like Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Alexandra Daddario made up the cast of the series. It premiered in 2019 and had its 2nd season in 2021. The seasons are available on Globoplay in Brazil.

End of hiatus! Cameron Diaz returns to acting in Netflix movie

Cameron Diaz will put an end to a seven-year hiatus without films. Deadline has reported that she will return to acting in a Netflix action comedy called “Back In Action”. Cameron will star with Jamie Foxx.

The film’s synopsis is unknown. But the script was written by Brendan O’Brien (from “Neighbors” and “The Bride Hunters”) and Seth Gordon (from “Cidade Perdida”), which will also be in charge of the direction. Gordon he has directed “Baywatch: SOS Malibu” (2017) and “I Want to Kill My Boss” (2011).

In audio released by Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz says that she is “very excited” and “anxious” to return to acting. “I don’t know how to do this, you know?” confide your insecurity. She didn’t make it clear what motivated her return to the sets. The artist was very firm about her distance from the entertainment world.