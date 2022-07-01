Will Instagram show who viewed your profile? understand the rumor

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

Credit: Pixabay

So far, Instagram has not published any official announcement regarding the possible update (Credit: Pixabay)


A rumor took over social media this week. An alleged screenshot of Instagram’s activity tab shows that the photo-sharing platform would show who visited a profile. The post went viral on Twitter and the news began to spread with users apprehensive about the news.

+ Instagram hides posts that mention abortion

However, until now, Instagram has not published any official announcement regarding the possible update. In addition, a more careful analysis of the print shows that the font used in the new notification is different from the other content presented in the tab, which indicates that the photo is nothing more than a montage.

Due to the rumor, the word ‘Orkut’ entered Twitter’s Topics on Thursday afternoon (30). In the posts, netizens compared the supposed new function of Instagram with the one offered by the late social network.

See some reactions:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Instagram tests face verification through AI; check out this news

O Instagram is a social network whose minimum age allowed for users is 13 years …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved