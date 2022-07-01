Will Instagram show who viewed your profile? understand the rumor

A rumor took over social media this week. An alleged screenshot of Instagram’s activity tab shows that the photo-sharing platform would show who visited a profile. The post went viral on Twitter and the news began to spread with users apprehensive about the news.

However, until now, Instagram has not published any official announcement regarding the possible update. In addition, a more careful analysis of the print shows that the font used in the new notification is different from the other content presented in the tab, which indicates that the photo is nothing more than a montage.

Due to the rumor, the word ‘Orkut’ entered Twitter’s Topics on Thursday afternoon (30). In the posts, netizens compared the supposed new function of Instagram with the one offered by the late social network.

See some reactions:

this instagram ngc release who visited the profile bro i thought it was strong because i must see the profile of about 70 random people just for my lack of what to do sometimes and also give some specific ones that is you will never know who you are — anneliza (@anaelizasb) June 29, 2022

I don’t suffer from Instagram showing who visited the profile no. because I’m brave enough to stalk someone and watch stories without using a fake profile for that lol I don’t care — mi (@MichellePurcena) June 30, 2022