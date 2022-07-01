Will Zendaya really be nominated for an Emmy again? See what they say!

July arrived and, with it, the expectation for the Emmy Awardsthe biggest award show on American TV. The nominees will be announced on the 12th and Zendaya is one of the most quoted names for the best actress category, for her work as Rue in the 2nd season of “Euphoria”, from HBO. Most specialist outlets believe that the actress will secure her second Emmy nomination.

In 2020, Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest artist in history to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Actress for “Euphoria“. She was only 24 years old. ANDshe was also only the second black actress to be awarded in the category. In season 2, however, she surprised the audience again. Rue spent an entire episode in a drug withdrawal crisis, and the performance of Zendaya impacted viewers.

What do international outlets say about Zendaya?

The website GoldDerby, which makes predictions for Hollywood awards, also published an article telling no one to underestimate “Euphoria” in the categories of best screenplay, direction, drama series, supporting actor (Eric Dane) is actress (Zendaya). “Olivia Colman is out of contention this year (…) and it became very evident that it is no accident that Zendaya is back to win another Emmy. Zendaya commands the screen in all the scenes it is on”, wrote.

“Just when you think she couldn’t get any better, she outdoes herself in season two, perhaps becoming an undeniable pick as the weeks progress for the nominations vote. In addition to being an executive producer, she may also be the youngest, two-time Emmy nominee in history.”

The website Deadline believes that the dispute will be between Melanie Lynskey, Carrie Coon, Kelly Reilly and Zendaya. “Zendaya comes with Gen Z of prescription drugs that cannot be ignored.”, commented the vehicle on the matter of betting for the Emmy.