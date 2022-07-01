With important return, Galo discloses related to face Juventude

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Turco Mohamed has called up 23 players for the match against Juventude

Coach Antonio “Turco’ Mohamed will be able to count on an important return for the duel against Juventude, this Saturday (2), at 4:30 pm, for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. After being released to deal with private matters, the right-back Mariano was listed for the match at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul.

The alvinegro defender was released by the board after losing his mother, last Wednesday (22), during Atltico’s victory over Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil. Mariano returned to Belo Horizonte this Monday (27) and trained with the cast during the week.

On the other hand, Keno and Zaracho are still undergoing physiotherapy treatment in Cidade do Galo. The first was injured last Wednesday, in Atltico’s victory over Flamengo. The second is in the final stretch of recovery and should be released soon.

The steering wheel Jair, who underwent surgery on his hand last week, is still out of Turkish coach Mohamed’s plans. The Neto steering wheel is also unavailable.

Check out the 23 Atltico related to face Juventude:

goalkeepers: Everson, Matheus Mendes, Rafael;

Right sides: Guga, Mariano;

Defenders: Junior Alonso, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva, Rver;

Left sides: Guilherme Arana, Dod;

steering wheels: Allan, Caleb, Neto, Otvio;

Socks: Castilho, Nacho Fernndez, Rubens;

Attackers: Ademir, Fbio Gomes, Hulk, Sasha and Vargas.