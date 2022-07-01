With “Ruptura” and “Iluminadas”, AppleTV+ marks a new phase of good productions

when the AppleTV+ arrived in Brazil in 2019, much has been said about its short catalogue. In fact, few series had launched at the platform’s debut, but Jennifer Aniston’s nominations for “The Morning Show” in the main awards and, in the following year, to the body of work of “Ted Lasso”, could be an indication that Apple, little by little, would take its place in the sun. And took.





In the last one so far, many productions have reached the streaming of the apple that is worth your attention, although much of it lacks publicity, as the miniseries “The Psychiatrist Next Door” and the series “Mr. Corman”, does not mean that the quality is low. Quite the opposite. And with “Rupture” and “Illuminated”that AppleTV+ establishes itself (if it needed to) as a great – and perhaps timid – storyteller.













Do personal and professional mix?





This is a question that the series “Rupture” does and that branches out to many points of view. And we don’t need to just stay in the ulevel of corporatism, as in the series. Whatever the area of ​​activity, we are tired of hearing stories and memes from professionals who cry in the bathroom just before starting work. Almost as if we were playing a character: who we are in personal life cannot appear in the professional. Being passionate is a defect, a shame, forbidden. Will it be?





This is the premise of “Rupture”. Mark is the protagonist played by Adam Scott (Tell Me You Love Me). He leads a team of employees whose Memories were surgically divided between professional and personal life, including your own. But when a coworker shows up in his personal routine claiming that nothing is what it seems, Mark starts to rethink whether he made the right decision by accepting to split his mind.





Series with impeccable technique and great performances, “Break” for sure will be in many series lists of the year.





Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura, two giants





“Illuminated”adaptation of the homonymous book by South African author Lauren Beukesis a mixture of thriller, sci-fi and police investigation. The book was highly praised when it was released in 2013. If done right, a re-reading for TV can have an equivalent return. Until then, it is also being considered one of the great plots of recent years.





Of course, a good part of this success is in the hands of the protagonist duo: Elisabeth Mosswidely praised for interpreting June in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, from “Tropa de Elite”. The first episode introduces the universe while urging the audience to see the next one. Curiosity is carefully crafted.





At the beginning, we are set in the 1960s, where we see a little girl playing on the steps of a residence. A grown man arrives and the conversation is uncomfortable, he is too intimate.





We reached the 1980s, Kirby (Moss) now it’s a adult who has a trauma. We don’t know details, but everything is connected to that meeting. Others women start turning up dead and the detective handling Kirby’s case lights up an alert: all deaths are similar to the attack suffered by the protagonist. But far away we see the same man attacking another young woman, he appears to be the same age, indicating that O serial killer doesn’t age.





In the search for answers, she seeks help in Dan (Moura), a journalist investigating the case. The duo are in tune and the complexity of the two characters fills the screen. Both have a lot to prove, to themselves and to others. But Kirby’s trauma promises to be a serious deterrent. She starts to live false experiences as if they were real. She wakes up and greets her cat, but the next day she finds out that it’s actually a dog. Confused, but trust it flows.





In the best style”mind blowing”, “illuminated” is that series to create theories and go talk to friends. Worth the experience.

















*Fernando Martins is a journalist, writer and great enthusiast of television productions. Creator of A Series of Things, he writes weekly in this space. Instagram: @umaseriedecoisas.





